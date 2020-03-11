‘I snapped.’ Mom throws son with autism off fourth-floor balcony, Minnesota cops say

A Minnesota mom is accused of throwing her 11-year-old son with autism from a fourth-floor balcony, media outlets report.

Itayvia Lloyd, 33, is charged with malicious punishment of a child, felony assault and assault of a police officer, according to jail records.

The St. Paul woman told investigators she was upset over a fight with her girlfriend and the boy’s disability, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

“My son ... was on the top bunk playing around as usual, but this morning, I threw that kid off the balcony,” Lloyd told police, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the newspaper. “He really fell.”

On Monday, a resident called 911 because it appeared the boy had jumped from the balcony of an apartment, The Associated Press reported. Police officers found him lying in the courtyard, badly injured, the AP reported. The boy’s leg and jaw broke, and his head was injured, according to the AP report.

Lloyd is accused of spitting on a police officer and trying to punch another while she was being taken to jail, KSTP reported.

Lloyd told investigators she “snapped” after a fight with her girlfriend before throwing her son off the balcony, WCCO reported. The mother said raising a child with disabilities was difficult, and she took out her anger on him, the TV station reported.

“I snapped,” Lloyd told police, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Asked by investigators whether she was trying to kill her child, Lloyd responded “Yes, but I want my baby here,” KSTP reported.

Taco Bell customer shot companion and worker in fight over breakfast, Indiana cops say