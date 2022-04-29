His snapper and hogfish were too small, so a Miami man was booked into Keys jail, cops say

A Miami man remained in Florida Keys jail Friday after Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested him on several fisheries charges the day before.

Deputy Willie Guerra, who is assigned to marine patrol, arrested Sergio Sosa, 52, on charges of possession of undersized mutton snapper and hogfish and possession of over-the-limit hogfish.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sosa was fishing on the Long Key Bridge around 1:40 p.m. Thursday when Guerra inspected his catch. Guerra found thee undersized mutton snapper and two undersized hogfish, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Hoffner said.

On Friday afternoon, Sosa was in county jail with no bond information immediately available.