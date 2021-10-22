Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read

Snap’s (SNAP) stock was down more than 23% in early trading Friday morning after its earnings report sharply missed revenue expectations the day before. Why the big miss? CEO Evan Spiegel said Apple’s (AAPL) recent privacy changes to iOS hampered advertisers’ efforts to track their campaigns.

“Our advertising business was disrupted by changes to iOS ad tracking that were broadly rolled out by Apple in June and July,” Spiegel said during the company’s earnings call.

“We have remained very focused on driving [return on investment] for our advertising partners, and we continue to see strong, consistent performance on our ad platform based on first-party data and conversion lift studies, and are working on building flexible first-party tooling and measurement solutions to serve the diverse needs of our advertising partners,” he added.

The company reported revenue for the quarter of $1.07 billion, versus expectations of $1.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.17 versus expectations of $0.08.

LOS ANGELES - MAY 20: In this screengrab, CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel takes the stage at the virtual Snap Partner Summit 2021 on May 20, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Snap Partner Summit 2021 - Snap Inc/Getty Images for Snap Inc)
LOS ANGELES - MAY 20: In this screengrab, CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel takes the stage at the virtual Snap Partner Summit 2021 on May 20, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Snap Partner Summit 2021 - Snap Inc/Getty Images for Snap Inc)

Apple released its App Transparency Tracking as part of its iOS 14.5 update in April. The feature provides iOS users with the ability to choose whether they want apps, like Facebook or Snapchat, to track their usage across the web via their device’s unique identifier for advertising. Opting out prevents app developers from getting a look at how users interact with ads.

“Advertisers are no longer able to understand the impact of their unique campaigns based on things like the time between viewing an ad and taking an action or the time spent viewing an ad,” Snap chief business officer Jeremi Gorman explained.

That directly affects how advertisers can measure the effectiveness of their ad campaigns, which could push them to seek other advertising options in the future. After all, if the advertisers can’t see the return on their investments, it’s like throwing money into a black hole.

Apple has introduced a more private alternative to typical tracking called the SKAdNetwork, or SKAN. While SKAN provides advertising measurements, it’s been criticized for not offering detailed results and limiting the ability to change campaigns in real time. The company said that its advertisers were also unhappy with Apple’s solution.

“Furthermore, as our advertising partners have explored and tested SKAN's solutions, they have surfaced a variety of concerns about its limitations,” Gorman said.

While Snap also attributed some of its results to the broader supply chain crunch impacting advertisers, it was clear that Apple was top of mind for the company and analysts.

Oppenheimer’s Jason Helfstein dropped Snap’s price target on the news from $88 per share to $77 saying, “While IDFA [unique identifier for advertising] headwinds will be felt across the entire digital ad ecosystem, we believe SNAP's skew towards larger direct response advertiser and shorter duration of advertiser relationships...are likely to increase headwinds vs. others.”

Snap’s report didn’t do any favors for industry peers including Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Pinterest (PINS), which were down 4.5%, 3.5%, and 3%, respectively Friday morning. Snap is the first of the big social networks to announce its results this earnings season. 

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Snap plummets as Apple’s privacy change hits sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Dan Howley discuss Snap’s latest earnings report, and how its impacting other tech stocks.

  • Gender diversity slow because some companies see ‘HR issue’ instead of ‘business issue’: Accenture CEO

    In a new interview, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, the head of a consulting giant that works with more than three-quarters of Global Fortune 500 companies, told Yahoo Finance that slow progress on gender diversity at some companies springs from a lack of sustained commitment.

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Snap’s Record Rout Leads $100 Billion Social-Media Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. posted its biggest one-day drop on record after the Snapchat parent company warned that Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply-chain bottlenecks are weighing on advertising spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Mo

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sets fresh intraday record, Nasdaq lags after Snap's outlook disappoints

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in another batch of earnings results and more data on the pace of the economy recovery.

  • Beyond Meat shares bleed on bleak revenue forecast as retail demand dips

    Beyond Meat said it now expects third-quarter net revenue of about $106 million, compared with its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million. Beyond Meat, which fell 13% this year up to last close, is due to report its full third-quarter results on Nov. 10.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Tech Feels Drag of Snap’s Warning; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S equities were mixed Friday, weighed down by big-tech names after disappointing corporate earnings.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq 100 retreated

  • Bitcoin price could double or triple in the next few years: Pantera CEO

    Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss outlook for Bitcoin ETFs and the long term price of crypto.&nbsp;

  • Chipotle sizzles to earnings beat, Boston Beer posts Q3 loss on dwindling seltzer sales, Beyond Meat lowers revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down how Chipotle, Boston Beer, VF Corp, and Beyond Meat are faring in Friday’s market.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, S&P 500 hits record; U.S. 10-yr yield jumps

    Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index was up 1.4%. "The market may be saying the supply-chain issues that are driving up costs are going to be transitory because markets are discounting mechanisms," pricing in what investors expect to happen in the future, said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade, noting a decline in Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility index.

  • Trump Readies Launch of Social Media Platform via SPAC

    The former U.S. president calls the new app TRUTH Social and is building it to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

  • Tesla Shares Reach New Heights as Earnings Supercharge Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares rallied to a record high on Friday, taking the electric-vehicle maker another step closer to joining an elite group of companies with market valuations of at least $1 trillion. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is I

  • Here are the best and worst states for jobs

    Initial unemployment claims reached their lowest level since March 2020 last week, as the number of firings and other voluntary separations slowing further in the recovering economy.

  • Democrats Back Off Plan to Raise Tax Rates on Corporations, Wealthy

    Raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households is a key part of Democrats’ plan to pay for their proposed multi-trillion-dollar social spending plan, but opposition to that approach from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has sent lawmakers scrambling to find alternative ways to offset costs. Given Sinema’s resistance, there’s a growing chance that the corporate income tax rate could remain untouched in the Democratic budget bill. Even the compromise rate of 25% reportedly preferred by

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.