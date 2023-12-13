A snapshot of Cherryville's downtown growth

Lisa Hancock sweep the sidewalk in front of Vicki Spurling Realty on Main Street in Cherryville Friday morning, Oct. 13, 2023.

In 2014, the city of Cherryville established its Main Street Program with the ultimate goal of bringing more commerce to the city, according to Cherryville’s Downtown and Economic Development Director David Day.

With several business owners opening up shop in the city’s downtown this year and more on the horizon in 2024, “It is really working,” Day said.

Cherryville’s approach to stimulating economic development is multifaceted, Day said.

Important aspects of development for the city include revitalization, stand-out holiday decor and an all-around focus on bringing people into town.

Cherryville’s revitalization includes repair and beautification of existing businesses, which helps draw shoppers and new business owners to the city, Day said.

Equally as important as the beautification of buildings is the addition of public art in the city.

Earlier this year, the city commissioned a mural of Cherryville native bluegrass performers Brooke and Darin Aldridge, which was painted in the mini park over the summer.

“When we put in the mural, that's part of the mural trail,” Day said. “That brings people into town to come look at the mural.”

In addition to becoming a stop on the North Carolina Musicians Mural Trail, the city also hopes to become a Christmas destination in the coming years and could be well on its way.

Cherryville's new mural honoring Darin and Brooke Aldridge, located at the Cherryville Mini Park.

On Dec. 1, the city hosted A Very Cherry Who-ville Christmas on Main Street.

Despite consistent rain, city officials estimate a turn-out of more than 3,000 people, following last year’s official turn-out of around 10,000 people.

“(We are) trying to promote Cherryville as a destination to look at lights,” Day said.

The city has decorated downtown with 22 updated light pole wreaths, 22 updated light pole snowflakes, selfie spots in front of the Chamber of Commerce, a mini park and more.

“When we did the Christmas lights, the economic driver behind that was to bring people into town,” Day said. “Pretty much everything the Main Street Program develops and does is the driver for the economic development of the town.”

Efforts to bring more businesses and shoppers to Cherryville have manifested in the form of several new businesses setting up shop this year.

The Fuzzy Cow opened its doors this summer to sell sweet treats from frozen yogurt to bubble tea.

Contractor Blake Richardson works on the facade of one of the buildings on Main Street in Cherryville Friday morning, Oct. 13, 2023.

North Carolina restaurateur Johnny Ray recently announced that he is opening Five Spur Steakhouse in the city sometime next year.

A new Floral Shop, Noble Artistry, also opened its doors on Cherryville’s Main Street this year.

According to Day, three additional businesses are in the process of confirming plans to move into the city’s downtown next year but have not yet made announcements.

“The way it kind of works, if you get your hub of your town developed, it exponentially moves out to other parts of the city,” Day said.

“We’re seeing that, because other businesses are coming into town, and we’re looking at other areas to bring in businesses, not just Main Street,” Day added.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: City of Cherryville economic development plans coming to fruition