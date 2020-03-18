A snapshot of Mexico's cartel landscape amid rising violence

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another year, another homicide total unseen before in Mexico’s modern history as the country struggles to check rising violence.

Cartels and other criminal groups that hold sway over large swaths of territory are blamed for much of it, warring with each other and preying on local populations in places where the state, especially local authority, is weak or even in cahoots with the gangs.

Here’s a look at Mexico’s criminal underworld today:

THE PLAYERS

In its latest National Drug Threat Assessment, published early this year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lists six Mexican criminal organizations as having significant trafficking impact on the United States: Sinaloa, Jalisco New Generation, Beltran-Leyva, Juarez, Gulf and the Zetas. But experts say most of the cartels have been splintered into competing factions in recent years, and today only Sinaloa and Jalisco meet the traditional conception of cohesive organizations with a large footprint. There are also other smaller, more local outfits.

Sinaloa, long led by notorious kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence at a Colorado supermax, is based out of the Pacific coast state of the same name but has a presence in much of the country, sometimes via allied local proxies. Sinaloa survived an apparent power dispute after Guzmán’s extradition that ended with the capture of cartel figure Dámaso López in 2017 and the surrender of his son. Today Guzmán associate Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Guzmán’s sons, known as “los Chapitos” or “the little Chapos,” are believed to be firmly in control.

Jalisco, based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, is Mexico’s fastest rising cartel, aggressively expansionist and not shying away from brazen, brutal tactics such as the October 2019 massacre of 13 police officers in Michoacan or the mass dumping in August of 19 bodies in the same state. CJNG leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” is one of the most wanted men by both Mexico and the United States; the latter has offered a $10 million reward for his capture. The DEA says Jalisco is present in at least 24 of Mexico’s 32 states.

THE CONFLICTS

There are turf wars in many states, often between local groups or rival factions of erstwhile allies or even proxies for the big cartels. Jalisco’s ambition to expand and subsume smaller groups all over the country is seen as driving much of the conflict.

Experts say Jalisco is fighting Sinaloa in places from Tijuana, across from San Diego; to Zacatecas, in central Mexico; to Quintana Roo, home to Cancun and other popular Caribbean resorts. It’s fighting Gulf and Zetas splinters in Veracruz, along the Gulf of Mexico. And in states such as Guerrero and Michoacan, against local groups such as Los Viagras. Michoacan has seen some of the most shocking violence so far in 2020, such as the massacre in early February of nine people including four boys at a video arcade.

Sinaloa is also in conflict with Juarez remnants and proxies in the border area of the northern states of Chihuahua and Sonora; it was here that three women and six children from the U.S.-Mexican Mormon community were ambushed and shot dead in November along a rural mountain road. Sinaloa is also said to be supporting some local groups in their fights against Jalisco.

Zetas and Gulf offshoots are disputing control of the eastern part of Mexico’s border with Texas, including the Gulf coast state of Tamaulipas, a key smuggling corridor. Scott Stewart, a vice president and security analyst for global intelligence firm Statfor, said Jalisco has also made a play there including in Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas. He called the conflict in Reynosa “a free-for-all” with little likelihood of a single figure emerging to control the “plaza” anytime soon.

THE DRUGS

The DEA says Mexican cartels continue to “export significant quantities of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl” to U.S. markets.

According to a February report by Stratfor, synthetics such as meth and fentanyl offer the largest profit margins. Production appears to be exceeding U.S. demand, it said, and cartels have begun looking to ship synthetics to new markets in places like Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Precursor drugs are often imported from China.