Snapshots of Myrtle Beach’s past. Here’s what visitors had to say on vintage postcards

Local historian Susan Hoffman McMillan said she started collecting postcards as a child.

Now an author of multiple Myrtle Beach area history books, McMillan said she’s never counted how many Myrtle Beach postcards she owns, but said she has “volumes and volumes of notebooks (with) four to a page.”

McMillan loves looking at old postcards because it shows a piece of history.

“It shows a progression of change,” she said. “It helps us to understand the history and that explains a lot of things that we might not otherwise know why.”

One transition the postcards show is the progression of oceanfront lodging, McMillan said. It started as beach houses, to mom-and-pop hotels and then mid-century modern hotels.

The style of postcards has also changed over the years. Beginning in the early 1900s and 1910s, postcard pictures tended to be taken by amateur photographers, McMillan said. Then as Myrtle Beach and postcards gained popularity, they became prettier and more colorful.

Myrtle Beach postcard collector Frank Vizza said he feels modern postcards are too flashy.

“I don’t care for the newer postcards. They’re a little bit too, I don’t know, commercial,” Vizza said. “The older ones have more artwork attached to them.”

Vizza said he first visited Myrtle Beach while driving back to his New York home from Charleston in 1995. Vizza and his wife checked out condos that were being built and, after saying they would think on it, bought one within the week. Already a postcard collector, Vizza started his Myrtle Beach collection soon after buying his condo.

What do postcards say?

Even if landmarks and postcard styles have changed over the decades, one thing hasn’t: People come to Myrtle Beach to have fun.

The North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum shared the writing from old postcards. The following are some of the writings on the postcards, which appear as written on the card.

To Blacksburg, South Carolina, from Myrtle Beach in June 1951:

Dear Granny & Grandaddy,

I am going to camp the 20th so I’ll see you soon. I am having a real good time at the beach. I hope you can read my writing. I was so blistered I had water blisters & I am really pealing.

Love, Beady Frances

To Blacksburg, South Carolina, from Myrtle Beach in summer 1951:

Dear Grandmother and Granddady,

How are you getting along? I am doing fine. Me and Eaddy road the rolla plane and I have rid on the ferris wheel ever night with Evelyn.

To Reidsville, North Carolina, from Myrtle Beach, postmarked June 30, 1955:

Dear Thomas,

Boy am I having fun. I’m staying at the Beach by myself. Bill is giving me my meals. He won’t let me eat out. Mother is coming down for the day. I think we will go swimming. See you soon.

Earl Burton

Postcard provided by Horry County Museum. To Scranton, South Carolina, from Murrells Inlet on June 13, 1950:

Hi girl,

How’s life? Not bad here. Went swimming today, didn’t have any lunch with the girls. Wish you were here to share the sun and fun. I’ll write more next time. Use the address on the card.

Love Gene