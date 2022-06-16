SNB Surprises With First Interest-Rate Hike in 15 Years

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly increased interest rates for the first time since 2007, shifting away from a battle to tame a stronger currency to focus on inflation that threatens to get out of hand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It raised its policy rate by 50 basis points to -0.25%, a dramatic move that sent the franc surging as much as 2% against the euro, bringing parity between the two currencies into view.

As they joined the global bandwagon of monetary tightening, Swiss policy makers led by President Thomas Jordan also raised their inflation forecasts and said more measures may be needed.

The franc’s appreciation after the announcement put it on course for its biggest rally since January 2015, when the SNB removed its cap on the currency. As with Thursday’s announcement, that was also a shock decision.

The SNB has long battled against the strength of the haven franc, but the latest actions mark a major pivot. While Jordan said the exchange rate outlook is uncertain, and the SNB will remain “active” in the currency market, the central bank didn’t repeat its long standing description of the franc as “highly valued.”

It also provided a two-way option for interventions. Not only is it ready to intervene against excessive appreciation, it also threatened to sell the franc if it weakens.

“We will be observing the developments closely and are prepared to take the necessary measures in every situation,” Jordan said in a speech after the decision.

The surprise rate hike came alongside a change in the inflation outlook, which the SNB now sees at 2.8% this year, 1.9% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024. That’s considerably higher than in March when they predicted 2.1% this year and 0.9% in 2023 and 2024.

Story continues

“The SNB was brave enough to use this opportunity to normalize,” David Kohl, chief economist at Julius Baer, said on Bloomberg Television. A strong franc “is less of a fear right now -- in an environment where you have to worry about inflation, a strong currency is a good thing, in particular when inflation is imported.”

Thursday’s decision had split investors and economists beforehand, with financial markets pricing in an increase in the main rate, but forecasters anticipating no change.

The SNB’s move came just hours after the US Federal Reserve intensified its own fight against rampant inflation with a 75 basis-point hike. The Bank of England is forecast to increase its benchmark rate later on Thursday.

It also pre-empts a rate increase in the neighboring euro area. The European Central Bank -- whose stance the SNB has tended to follow -- will only start lifting rates next month, with another to follow in September.

The ECB’s tightening has already run into difficulty, with policy makers forced to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday because of a jump in yields in some euro-area countries.

(Updates with Jordan comments on franc interventions)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.