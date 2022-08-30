SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.'s (TSE:SNC) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.6% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SNC-Lavalin Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SNC-Lavalin Group is:

1.0% = CA$30m ÷ CA$3.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SNC-Lavalin Group's Earnings Growth And 1.0% ROE

As you can see, SNC-Lavalin Group's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 3.0%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Although, we can see that SNC-Lavalin Group saw a modest net income growth of 7.8% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing SNC-Lavalin Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 9.7% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SNC-Lavalin Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SNC-Lavalin Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In SNC-Lavalin Group's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 0.3% (or a retention ratio of 100%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, SNC-Lavalin Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 4.7% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for SNC-Lavalin Group is speculated to rise to 10% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that SNC-Lavalin Group has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

