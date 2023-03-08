SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. With the latest financial year loss of CA$230m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$270m, the US$457m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on SNDL's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering SNDL, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CA$11m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 81% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving SNDL's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that SNDL has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

