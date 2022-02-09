Sneak peek: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick
Drew Carey opens up about the violent death of his onetime fiancée, Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick. Why Valentine’s Day will never be the same for CBS' "The Price is Right" host. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, February 12 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.