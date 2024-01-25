Get a sneak peek inside the new Lash Family YMCA in South Shreveport

South Shreveport's newest hangout spot for kids, families and adults is almost open.

This Saturday the long-awaited Lash Family YMCA will open it's doors.

The northwest Louisiana YMCA has been serving the Shreveport-Bossier area since the 1860s and is now expanding into areas of Shreveport that are seeing major growth and development.

In October 2021, the YMCA broke ground on its third facility in Shreveport on Ellerbe Road in the Camp Forbing Marketplace.

Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana, inside the new YMCA in south Shreveport on Wednesday afternoon, January 24, 2024.

After construction delays, this new facility is finally ready.

"I can't wait," said Gary Lash, chief executive for the Northwest Louisiana YMCA.

This new complex is 44,000 square feet with a full-service gym, athletic courts and a large outdoor heated swimming pool.

The new complex has been largely funded by an anonymous single donor. This donor asked for the facility to be named after the Lash family.

Take a look inside the new YMCA in south Shreveport, which will be opening on Saturday, January 27, 2024, for public tours.

Lash said that the donor asked for it to be named this because he knew that kids and families would hear about Christ during the life of the YMCA.

This facility will be home to many citywide activities such as community forums, basketball games and summer camps.

"We are excited because we're going to be able to bring more people here and build community, people of all over the community, all races, all demographics and all income levels," said Lash.

He continued by saying, "It's way more than a swimming gym."

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the Lash Family YMCA will host a grand opening at 10 a.m. It is open to the public, and following the celebration attendees can tour the new facility.

If you are interested in becoming a member, visit www.ymcanwla.org/join.

