Sneak peek: #LindasStory

The “voice” of 11-year-old Linda O’Keefe goes viral in the search for her killer. CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith reports for "48 Hours" Saturday, October 16 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories