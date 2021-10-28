Sneak peek: The Murdaugh Mysteries
Five deaths with a connection to one family. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste investigates. Watch Saturday, October 30 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.
Five deaths with a connection to one family. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste investigates. Watch Saturday, October 30 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.
We're hearing from the owner of an Arden-Arcade business who rushed to help stop what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said was an attempted kidnapping on Monday. It's a dramatic encounter that was captured on surveillance video from Express Smog Pros, an auto repair shop on Fulton Avenue. Watch the video above for the full story.
The man had one-off roles on the shows.
"There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased," North Port, Florida, Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee
Instagram/Gloria WilliamsThe Houston mom accused of abandoning her three young boys after her boyfriend allegedly beat her fourth child to death, leaving the kids in a squalid apartment for nearly a year with the decomposing corpse, underwent a drastic change after linking up with the man now accused of killing her 8-year-old son, according to the grandmother of one of the survivors.When Gloria Williams, 35, disappeared from Linda Smith’s life about three years ago, Smith said she also lost all
Micah Beals, 37, was charged with criminal mischief after he was accused of splashing gray paint on a statue of George Floyd in New York City.
Police say they learned of an abduction in New York after being sent a Snapchat video of an assault.
Prosecutors rested their case last week after only two days of testimonies in the stun gun death trial of Eurie Lee Martin after a former […]
Family called Scotty Stephens, 25, a “cowboy” because of his love of horseback riding.
The boyfriend was hit twice and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people Wednesday in connection with a prostitution ring spanning across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she wasn't told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said Wednesday. Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital, told The Associated Press. Pongjak did not say what prompted the suspect to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and hadn't seen an announcement by the condo that they would be doing work on Oct. 12.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on 3 October over drug charges.
A dozen people, including law enforcement officers and elected officials, are facing federal charges connected to an alleged marijuana distribution and money laundering operation in Maine.
Andrea Anderson was dragged off of her school bus and assaulted on video in front of the children she was taking home.
Alec fatally shot his cinematographer with a prop gun. But could he be charged for manslaughter?
She resigned from her teaching job as state police began investigating the case.
The reality star reportedly awoke to intruders standing at the foot of her bed
One of the Charlottesville lawsuit defendants prepped for trial by watching Tucker Carlson with white supremacists in prison and getting legal advice from a neo-Nazi denied a law license.View Entire Post ›
Former "American Pickers" co-host Frank Fritz previously confirmed his departure from the History Channel series, alleging he and Mike Wolfe haven't spoken in years.