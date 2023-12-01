Sneak peek set for Downtown Jackson entertainment venue. See where and when

Downtown Jackson's newest addition to the dining and entertainment scene will make its debut Friday, Dec. 1.

Just above the 19th floor of Capital Towers is a rooftop bar that will also include a sushi bar and an entertainment venue.

The space will hold a soft opening Friday to coincide with the Third Annual Visit Jackson's "Capital City Lights" holiday tree lighting ceremony at City Hall.

A collection of performers from schools throughout Jackson will perform at the ceremony, which begins at 5 p.m.

"Everything is really coming together (for the rooftop bar)," said Andrew Mattiace, the Central Mississippi real estate developer, who owns Capital Towers. "The patio area up there is really becoming pretty cool with the seating and the lighting. It's really nice out there."

On the 19th floor, there is already the Capital Club which houses a restaurant and meeting space, which is also undergoing some renovation. However, the topping on the cake is rooftop bar, sushi bar and entertainment venue.

All of that will be available to those who are living and working within the Capital Towers. Members of the Capital Club also have an automatic membership to the rooftop bar. It will be used to rent or lease for parties and events. For anyone not living in the building, memberships are being sold in order to attend.

"I don't really expect to make money from the tenants off of the rooftop area," Mattiace said. "It is meant to be an amenity to draw people to want to live in our building."

Friday night's festivities at the rooftop bar are invitation only, but it also marks another step for Downtown Jackson, which continues to add amenities.

"This is a great new opening for Downtown Jackson," said John Gomez, president of Downtown Jackson Partners, which promotes new and established businesses, organizations and events that fall within the downtown district. "This helps add to the nightlife scene for downtown. The kickoff for the rooftop bar is a great addition to everything that is happening on Friday. It will all be a great celebration."

Mattiace said the Friday night event with the city is the perfect to have a "sneak peek" for the bar.

"It's all going to be fun," he said. "And we have already begun to take reservations for some Christmas parties throughout the rest of the holidays. Everything is really coming together."

The rooftop bar is part of a larger project. With the renovations, he has also renovated the iconic Lamar Life building with its clocks tower that casts a shadow over the governor’s mansion across the street. In that building, Mattiace has renovated space into 23 luxury apartments with spectacular views.

The rooftop bar on the 20th floor of the Capital Towers has a panoramic view of Downtown Jackson, Miss., seen on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Built in 1924, Lamar Life is the oldest skyscraper in Jackson and the eighth tallest building and is listed on the National Historic Register.

The ground floor of the building — directly across from the Governor's Mansion — will ultimately house "retail-type space," including a restaurant.

Mattiace said that January is when the rooftop bar will be fully staffed for normal operations.

"I don't think any of us fully know what to expect, but it is an amazing space and I think there are great opportunities for this," Mattiace said. "But Friday night is open to everyone. If you are downtown and are part of the lights tour, we look forward to seeing you. We want people to come check it out."

