Is this sneaker pink or gray? Will Smith, Lizzo, and other celebrities re-spark viral debate

If you remember the great dress debate, you might be familiar with the viral Vans sneakers that continues to divide the internet.

Will Smith posted a video on Instagram Sunday asking in his caption, "Which colors do you see??"

"There's no right answer, but it's definitely not pink, he says in the clip."

Fans immediately began weighing in with differing thoughts on the color of the Vans Old Skool sneaker.

"It's grey and teal if you see anything else you need to seek help," said Tyler Cole in response to the post.

Jay Shetty gave his take as well: "Pink and white. This is the new blue/gold dress haha."

Popstar, Lizzo, also posted about the shoe debate saying, "I see grey and teal, but my whole team sees pink and white help."

Many, including Lizzo, are sharing photos with the sneaker stating, "Right and left brain dominant, if ur right brain is dominant, us will see combination of pink and white color, and if ur left brain is dominant, u will see it in grey and green color."

This "pink or gray" sneaker originally made headlines in 2017, but has resurfaced and has lots of people confused all over again.

So, what's your take? Pink or teal?