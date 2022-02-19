Sneaky, silent killers and their poisons of choice

Few murderers deserve medals for bravery. Poisoners, though, are particularly cowardly.

They don’t risk violence. They don’t confront their victims. Instead, they secretly slip something in a drink or smear it on a doorknob. Then, they skulk into the shadows and wait.

“A Taste for Poison: Eleven Deadly Molecules & the Killers Who Used Them” details how. Author Neil Bradbury is a professor of physiology and biophysics, and his immediate interest is in the noxious substances themselves, mostly murder-mystery staples like arsenic, strychnine, and cyanide.

How do they work? What antidotes – if any – exist? Bradbury explains. An appendix details how each poison is administered and the required lethal dose. “Purely for educational purposes only,” Bradbury writes.

But it’s the poisoners, not the poisons, who fascinate here.

It’s probably not shocking, given their access to chemicals, how many doctors and scientists turn to poison for murder. It is a little surprising, though, how often they get caught. Their cleverness is outmatched only by their confidence.

“There are two key elements in committing the perfect murder,” Bradbury notes, introducing one case. “Naturally, the intended victim should die, but the murderer should also escape arrest, conviction, and imprisonment. Paul Agutter was destined to fail in both these respects.”

A lecturer in cell biology at a Scottish university, the unhappily married Agutter became obsessed with a student. He could not afford a divorce. While he wished his wife dead, Bradbury coolly notes, she “did not appear to be particularly cooperative in dying.”

So, in the summer of 1994, Agutter decided to help her along.

Using his cover as a university researcher, he obtained a stock of the poisonous chemical atropine. He then spiked bottles of tonic water with small quantities and slipped them back on the shelves of a local market. One bottle, though, received a lethal dose.

That one he took home – and used it in an after-work gin-and-tonic for his wife, Alexandra. His heartless plan? Several strangers would get very sick, his hated wife would die, and he figured that the police would suspect some mad, anonymous terrorist.

But Agutter put perhaps six times the lethal dose in his wife’s cocktail. After two awful-tasting sips, she stopped drinking and became violently ill.

Agutter had planned for that – or so he thought – by picking a day when their family doctor was on vacation. When Agutter left a desperate message on the physician’s answering machine, he did so plotting that the doctor wouldn’t receive it in time.

What Agutter didn’t know was that doctors arrange for colleagues to care for their patients when they can’t. The replacement called an ambulance.

When EMTs arrived, they took the still-conscious Alexandra. Suspecting she was poisoned – she pointed to her drink – they also took her unfinished cocktail and that big bottle of tonic water.

Agutter’s cold-hearted plot sickened a dozen people, and his wife survived. When tests proved her drink came from the only bottle with a fatal dose, Agutter’s anonymous terrorist excuse crumbled. When a witness said he saw Agutter putting bottles of tonic back on the market’s shelf, it was all over.

Agutter served seven of a 12-year sentence in prison. Then, he returned to teaching – this time, a course in philosophy and medical ethics.

Nurses are also poisoners, although their victims tend to be strangers, making motives more obscure. Do they do it out of some misplaced mercy-killing urge? A need to be needed? Or out of a pre-COVID desire to keep ICUs full? While the felons are few, there have been serial killers among their ranks.

No one could explain New Jersey’s Charles Cullen, who confessed to killing up to 40 patients and may have murdered as many as 400. He had no motive and no particular target.

“The victims had little in common, ranging in age from 21 to 91,” Bradbury writes. “Some were in critical condition, and some were about to be discharged.”

While their lives shared little, their deaths had two identical factors: A lethal dose of the powerful heart drug digoxin in their veins. And, right before succumbing, a visit from Cullen.

Administrators were reluctant to ask questions, however, fearing a scandal. It was easier to fire him. Cullen was only caught after 16 years — at his eighth hospital — when victims’ families complained to the county prosecutor. That brought an investigation and eventually a confession.

He was sentenced in 2006 to 11 consecutive life terms. But others were also guilty.

“Every time a hospital had become suspicious of deaths surrounding Cullen, their main concern was to get rid of him,” Bradbury writes. “It will never be known how many lives could have been saved had administrators been more concerned for patient safety than for potential lawsuits.”

Although murderous spouses and demented caregivers are well represented in “A Taste for Poison,” there are more exotic villains; Russian spies fill its pages, too.

Edwin Carter’s case initially baffled doctors in 2006. The Londoner went to the hospital with vomiting and diarrhea. His throat was raw, and his white blood cell count was low. Then his hair started falling out.

Finally, Carter told doctors the truth: He was Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian defector, and former KGB officer, now working with British intelligence. And he suspected his old comrades finally had caught up with him.

Because some of his symptoms resembled side effects of chemotherapy, doctors wondered if he was suffering from radiation poisoning. A urinalysis identified the cause: polonium-210, a million times the fatal dose.

He never recovered. Even after death, his body was so contaminated that doctors performing the autopsy wore hazmat suits.

British authorities suspected two visiting Russians, posing as businessmen, who met him at a local hotel and possibly slipped something into his drink. A subsequent search of one suspect’s room sent a Geiger counter off the charts.

Britain declared that Vladimir Putin’s administration, “including the president himself,” had a motive and formally charged one of the Russians, Andrei Lugavoy, with murder. Back in Russia, the man denied it. Putin refused to extradite.

Certainly, it was a bizarre murder, but not, sadly, a unique one.

More than a decade later, in 2018, another former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter fell ghastly ill in London. Doctors diagnosed poisoning due to a nerve agent, Novichok, first developed by the Soviets. Police later discovered it had been painted on the doorknob of Skripal’s home.

Skripal and his daughter eventually recovered, but the rest of the case was eerily familiar.

British authorities identified the poisoners as two visiting Russians, now back in Moscow. Putin denied everything. “If Russia had attempted to assassinate the double agent and his daughter, they would now be dead!” he bragged. No one went to trial.

The Kremlin’s message to defectors was again clear: You can run, but you can’t hide.

Vicious spies, crazy nurses, and mass poisoners, it’s all almost enough to make you wish for the old-fashioned plots of an Agatha Christie novel. At least there, motives were clear-cut, justice was always done, and even the villains were polite.

And the only sign that something might be amiss was that faint taste of bitter almonds almost spoiling your cozy cup of Earl Grey.