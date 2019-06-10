The Sneaky, Subversive, and Sometimes Blatant Ways Apple Is Trying to Make Tech Friendlier for Women

Something revolutionary happened at Apple’s 30th annual World Wide Developers conference in San Jose last week. Yes, there were the announcements about the new IOS, a soon-to-be-launched “sign-in with Apple” feature that won’t share your personal data like Facebook might, and new watch-specific apps.

But on the big stage there was something else: a female Apple exec talking about periods.

As Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple’s vice president of health, explained Apple’s new Cycle Tracker app, she didn’t get the same oohs and aahs as the unveiling of the new Mac Pro from the audience that was, Glamour guesstimate, five-to-one men to women. But for a few minutes, male techies, app developers, and journalists—and thousands more watching the live stream—were listening to a woman talk about cycle length, flow, period symptoms, and fertility windows (all which will be trackable from the convenience of your watch or phone).

For Desai, who, with her team, is the force also behind Apple’s ECG app, it was a natural extension of the health app, and a way to help people learn about their health and have better conversations with their doctors. “Providing people with more information enables a conversation. As a physician, you get five steps further than if you’re just gathering information,” she says. “At most doctors visits, about 80 percent of a physician’s time is spent on getting information. If you come in with that information, you give me a head start. It allows you to go deeper than I normally would and spend more time counseling.” That’s something every doctor wants to do more of, she says. “We thought a lot about: If we could have an impact on health, where could that be?” she says. “There are so many different facets to cycle tracking—both in educating people and removing some of cultural [stigma] around it.” (Apple says any personal info collected in the period app, like other apps, will be user-controlled and not viewable by Apple or any third parties without a user’s permission.)

Talking about periods in front of a million-plus men? That’s progress. And it’s one of several efforts the company is making to make tech more accessible to women—both developers and consumers. (Dismal but true: Only 25 percent of the tech workforce is women.) Apple has also launched Entrepreneur Camp, a two-week intensive to help give female app creators the tools they need to succeed. The two-week (free) intensive sessions bring female creators to work with Apple engineers on everything from code to design to accessibility, which helps fast-track development of their apps. The result: not only more women in tech, but tech products women need that might otherwise be overlooked.

Naomi Hirabayashi who, with Marah Lidey, cofounded Shine, an app designed to make self-care a daily habit, doesn’t hesitate to describe the value of Entrepreneur Camp: “It’s validity,” she says. “Apple is the world’s most iconic brand, and when they elevate someone or something, it holds so much weight because they are on the pulse of innovation.” The company’s support helped when she and Lidey were marketing the app and won a "best app of the year" designation; Apple also helped them sweat the design details, especially about accessibility, adjusting for things like people who read right to left instead of left to right, or changing icons or notifications so they are visible for people who are color-blind. The upgrades—and their mission to never be “preachy, presumptuous, or pricey” and to assert that self-care is “more than taking a bubble bath at the end of a long day”—have helped them build an audience that is more representative than most, with black women making up some 20 percent of their community, Hirabayashi says. Now Shine is the largest self-care membership in the world, she says, reaching 4 million people in 189 countries every day.