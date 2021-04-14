Sneaky thieves are cutting down large trees in Tennessee. What’s behind crime spree?

Mark Price
·2 min read

An unusual crime alert was issued this week in Tennessee, involving thefts of something most people ignore: Trees.

Hardwoods are vanishing in the night thanks to thieves who are experts at getting in and out without being noticed, the state’s Department of Agriculture warns.

“We’ve had reports of oak trees, poplar, and some hickory stolen in Middle and East Tennessee,” Agricultural Crime Unit Special Agent LaLonna Kuehn said in a news release.

Tree poaching, as it’s called, is even happening in the region’s national parks.

Last month, the National Park Service reported more than a dozen trees disappearing from Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park in northern Georgia, “including several old-growth oaks.” A park ranger noticed a road where there should be no road and evidence trees were being dragged away. An arrest was made and the suspect took a plea deal, the National Park Service said.

The motive is big money, Tennessee officials said. Timber prices are up — particularly for some species — and that is enticing thieves to take risks in the illegal logging trade.

White oaks are among the trees most prized by poachers, for use in creating barrels to store Tennessee whiskey and Kentucky bourbon, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

“Timber theft can be financially devastating to a landowner,” state forester David Arnold said. “The value of the timber is not the only loss. In most cases, the thieves damage property and negatively impact conservation efforts and wildlife.”

The penalties including fines of “double or triple the current market value of the timber,” the state says.

The state offered a few safeguards against the thefts. Landowners should clearly mark their property, tell neighbors when they will be away for long periods, and alert authorities and fellow property owners if trees are being harvested.

Recommended Stories

  • Police close Chinden from Black Cat to Ten Mile roads in Meridian for armed standoff

    Police are encouraging people to avoid the area because the situation is ongoing.

  • Three Wheels to the Future

    With the auto industry evolving at a rapid pace, it is clear to see why investors look to leading companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio (NSYE: NIO), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) which are advancing the trajectory of transportation. One company bringing a unique venture into the quickly expanding electric vehicle world is Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV). Founder Mark Frohnmayer, a UC Berkeley graduate with degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, left his career in the game development industry and turned his energy toward innovating a sustainable solution for the future of mobility. From what we can tell, Mark has been an early advocate of green energy and climate policy and is truly passionate about seeking a greener future for all vehicles. Arcimoto’s mission is to build small footprint, rightsized EVs that everyone can afford, combating the current trend of oversized, overpriced trucks and SUVs used for everyday commutes and errands by the average person. Mark has noted in several interviews that the vast majority of everyday trips like grocery store runs, commutes, or drive-thru pickups with only one person using large, gas-powered vehicles grossly inefficient and contributes to gridlock in cities, pollution and waste of resources. Since his initiative to find a solution in 2007, eight generations of prototypes have led to what Arcimoto feels is the answer with their electric, compact, three-wheeled, highway-safe automobiles that bring an entirely fresh take to the world of transportation. Bigger Isn’t Always Better Imagine driving an emission-intensive SUV just to grab a cup of coffee. We see this all the time, but is this practical? Not from Arcimoto’s perspective. With practicality in mind, the company envisions a new experience. Utilizing Arcimoto’s family of efficient, lightweight transportation vehicles, drivers can make this trip in style and good conscience. They are also just fun to drive, hence the name “Fun Utility Vehicle” (FUV, Arcimoto’s flagship product). Even Mark Wahlberg raves about his. The FUV features a top speed of 75 mph, a 102 city-mile range, room for everyday cargo like groceries or a gym bag, and a right-sized footprint that allows three vehicles to be parked in a single space. Taking it even further, Arcimoto is planning to develop autonomous versions of the FUV to allow even more capabilities to eliminate traffic and enhance people’s productivity. This bold vision is now being executed by the company and can lead to what Arcimoto believes to be a future with zero emissions and zero collisions from their autonomous platform. The Future is Sustainable Instead of large robust plants in select locations, Arcimoto intends to create local manufacturing plants all over the globe, boosting local economies and providing jobs, while also attempting to eliminate expensive global shipping practices that cause large amounts of pollution. To follow through with this, Arcimoto recently partnered with manufacturing expert Sandy Munro and Associates to help reach their goals of maximum efficiency and profitability with their product line. While still early in its growth, Arcimoto has recently expanded its manufacturing operation into a much larger facility, with the capability to produce around 50,000 vehicles per year. The company also partnered with DHL to deliver FUV’s from factory floors to customer homes across the country Capitalizing on Every Front The company has made sure to create a broad footprint by not focusing on just one model. The base model FUV is their entry-level product to fit most needs of the general consumer, but they are currently developing specialty models to meet niche markets head-on, adding much value amid the pandemic. Arcimoto’s Deliverator is aimed to target local and last-mile delivery services to bring their sustainability and efficiency into the prominent market that we have seen grow rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Deliverator offers designated cargo components on the back of the vehicle to safely keep drivers’ deliverables secure along their journeys. The Rapid Responder is designed to provide first responders with a more efficient solution to arrive on the scene much quicker than traditional means. Rather than use a million-dollar fire truck that is not fuel-efficient nor easy to maneuver through dense traffic, Arcimoto designed the Rapid Responder to be more practical and efficient in addition to being the first on the scene, helping those on the front lines achieve their missions quicker and more efficiently, with the goal to implement this model as a daily deployed apparatus. Summary Arcimoto is a company with a very strong drive to transform the way we view transportation and, in the process, accelerate sustainability for our cities; this is evident in their commitment to reducing emissions, a commitment that is ingrained in every aspect of the company. Arcimoto’s product provides consumers with a relatively low-cost method of environmentally-friendly transportation that meets their daily needs without the frequent, and sometimes expensive, maintenance of the usual automobile. Arcimoto is working to transform large, dense urban areas like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco from seas of pollution and traffic to efficient, sustainable transportation zones that provide a little more fun to drivers’ daily drives. Having seen the tremendous momentum thus far, Arcimoto is certainly one to keep an eye on in the future of mobility. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Fear Costing You Money?What's On The Horizon For NFTs?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Senate votes to confirm Mallory to lead White House environmental council

    The U.S. Senate voted 53-45 to confirm Brenda Mallory as head of the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), a key role that is central to federal environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects and coordinating the administration's environmental justice and climate change policies. Mallory will be the first African American to serve as CEQ Chair after previous stints at the Environmental Protection Agency, as CEQ General Counsel and most recently as head of regulatory affairs at the green advocacy group Southern Environmental Law Center.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: defense claims bad heart and drug use killed George Floyd

    Dr David Fowler, testifying for the defense, also said vehicle exhaust may have played a part in Floyd’s death George Floyd Memorial where he died outside Cup Foods at E 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Rex/Shutterstock A leading forensic pathologist has told the Derek Chauvin trial that George Floyd was killed by his heart condition and drug use. Dr David Fowler, testifying for the defence, also introduced the idea that vehicle exhaust may have played a part in Floyd’s death by raising the amount of carbon monoxide in his blood and affecting his heart. Fowler, Maryland’s former chief medical examiner who trained in South Africa during the apartheid era, said the combination of cardiac disease, methamphetamine use and carbon monoxide killed the 46-year-old Black man while Chauvin, who is white, was arresting him last May in Minneapolis. “All of those combined to cause Mr Floyd’s death,” he said. Fowler said that the various factors meant the cause of death was medically defined as “undetermined” because it could not be narrowed to one cause alone. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, called Fowler to raise doubt about the testimony of other medical specialists who told the trial that Floyd died because he could not breathe properly as he was pinned to the ground by Chauvin’s knee on his neck for more than nine minutes and by two other police officers. Fowler said he specifically eliminated asphyxia as a cause of death. But he did acknowledge that “restraint” played a part in bringing on the cardiac arrhythmia that killed Floyd. In cross-examination, the prosecution forced a number of important concessions by Fowler, including that Chauvin did have his knee on Floyd’s neck, despite the defence claims, and that the detained man should have received medical care at the scene when he went into cardiac arrest. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third- degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. Fowler is a controversial witness. He is being sued by the family of a Black teenager, Anton Black, killed by the Maryland police in 2018 after being held face down by three police officers. Fowler certified that Anton Black died from natural causes, with his bipolar disorder a contributing factor. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has accused Fowler of “creating false narratives about what kills Black people in police encounters”. Last week, medical experts testified for the prosecution that Floyd died because the way that Chauvin and the other police officers pinned him to the ground in the prone position caused brain damage and heart failure. Fowler defended a study, criticised by other medical experts during the trial, that said the prone position – lying face down – is not inherently dangerous. In his questioning, Nelson focused on the impact of carbon monoxide on Floyd’s heart from the running engine of the squad car that he was restrained next to. Fowler said that Floyd did “not exclusively” die of carbon monoxide but that it may have played a part because people with significant heart disease are more adversely affected than healthy people. “This is just another potential insult, another brick in the wall,” he said. However, the prosecution forced Fowler to concede that he did not check on emissions data from the squad car which was a hybrid with lower levels than ordinary vehicles. The doctor also said he could not be sure the car was even running and that he based the claim on seeing water dripping from the exhaust pipe. Fowler also admitted that in calculating the impact of Chauvin’s weight on Floyd’s back, and the amount of air in the detained man’s lung, he did not take into account the significant weight of the equipment the accused former police officer was carrying. Fowler said he was unable to determine the exact time of Floyd’s death in contrast to a pulmonary specialist, Dr Martin Tobin, who testified for the prosecution that the video clearly shows the moment when the detained man suffered brain injury from lack of oxygen and stopped breathing. Nelson has argued that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, which was entirely the result of his medical problems. But Fowler acknowledged that “the more the individual is stressed, both physically and in other ways, the more the demand on the heart is going to increase”. Nelson needs just one juror to have reasonable doubt to cause a hung jury, although that would not be enough for acquittal and would be likely to force Chauvin to face another trial. Doubt among enough jurors might be enough to see them convict the former police officer of the lesser charge, manslaughter. The defence is expected to finish delivering its evidence by Friday and the case to go to the jury early next week. It is still unknown if Nelson will call Chauvin to testify on his own behalf. Although that would give the accused former officer the opportunity to explain his actions it would also open him to a stringent cross-examination. Three other police officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial continues.

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Chelsea Clinton leads calls for Facebook to ban Tucker Carlson as his anti-vaxx video becomes world’s most-read post

    Former first daughters speaks out after Fox News host casts doubt that vaccines work against Covid-19

  • Police officer fired for stopping white colleague’s chokehold wins lawsuit

    ‘Neal Mack looked like he was about to die. So had I not stepped in, he possibly could have’

  • Federal prosecution gives 'most comprehensive presentation' so far showing that some Capitol rioters stashed firearms

    During a Wednesday hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told a judge that surveillance footage recorded on Jan. 7 at the Comfort Inn Ballston in Arlington, Virginia, shows an alleged member of the Oath Keepers carrying what appeared to be rifle cases, BuzzFeed News reports. While the footage is not considered conclusive, BuzzFeed writes that Wednesday's presentation was the "most comprehensive" to date when it comes to showing that the extremist group "came prepared for violence" ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and "stashed firearms just outside of Washington, D.C., that they could easily access." The footage does not include any images of actual guns. Before the disclosure of the surveillance video, the government "had shared little evidence other than text messages that referenced" the alleged strategy, BuzzFeed notes. While dozens of rioters have been charged with assaulting police officers during the riot, most of the incidents do not appear to involve advanced planning; the government's case against the Oath Keepers is one of the few that specifically focuses on that notion. The man captured on video was Kenneth Harrelson. His lawyer Nina Ginsburg dismissed the idea that the footage "was proof of anything other than that Harrelson had luggage at the Comfort Inn," BuzzFeed reports. Read more at BuzzFeed News. More stories from theweek.comWhy Trump's insistent dominance of the Republican Party could be a real 'gift' to BidenThe GOP's economic confusionThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

  • What happened to Bernie Madoff's family? Where Ruth Madoff and the others are now

    Bernie Madoff died Wednesday at the age of 82 while serving a 150-year prison sentence for defrauding thousands of people.

  • A road trip like no other: Utah’s ‘Mighty 5’ national parks in stunning photos

    Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks are bracing for a travel surge in 2021 as open land and driving trips are expected to dominate summer travel.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Biden team believes Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, is alive

    The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a team gathering diplomatic leads and intelligence together in one place, is pursuing Tice’s case.

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • ‘Tactic of terror’: BLM leader hits out at ‘right wing’ criticism after reports into her purchase of homes worth $3m

    ‘Our movement will not be silenced,’ says Black Lives Matter

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Boy, 12, dies after doing TikTok blackout challenge

    Boy choked himself using shoelace during social media challenge, father said

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Bernie Madoff, Wall Street financier and Ponzi scheme organizer, has died at age 82

    Madoff used his business to attract investors, who were then recommended to bring in new clients and drive the biggest Ponzi scheme in US history.