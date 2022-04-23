Snehal Patel Is The CEO, CFO & Director of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) And Just Spent US$100k On Shares

Potential Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, CFO & Director, Snehal Patel, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, paying US$16.74 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Greenwich LifeSciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO, CFO & Director Snehal Patel was not their only acquisition of Greenwich LifeSciences shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$19.80 per share in a US$109k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$15.91 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Greenwich LifeSciences insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Greenwich LifeSciences

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Greenwich LifeSciences insiders own 78% of the company, currently worth about US$160m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Greenwich LifeSciences Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Greenwich LifeSciences. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Greenwich LifeSciences (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

