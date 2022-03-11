Snelling man arrested for alleged abuse to horses, Merced County deputies say

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty Sunday after finding multiple horses on his property who showed signs of severe abuse.

Anthony Johnson, 49, of Snelling, was arrested Monday after Animal Control officers went to a home on Highway 59 on Sunday for a welfare check on a horse, according to a sheriff’s news release..

The horse couldn’t be found on the property or two other properties Johnson told officers about. Sheriff’s deputies returned to Johnson’s house on Monday and found the horse, along with several others who showed signs of abuse.

Eight horses were seized and taken in for medical treatment, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnson was arrested and booked on suspicion of cruelty to animals. He is still in custody on $200,000 bail.