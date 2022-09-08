Snellville police searching for man accused of stealing from metro Atlanta church

Snellville police say they are looking for a man who broke into a local church on Tuesday.

Officials say the break-in occurred at 3:40 p.m. and said the man approached a local church and threw two bricks at the windows of the church causing the windows to shatter.

He then fled the incident location on foot towards McGee Road.

Anyone with information on the man’s location is asked to contact Det. Nguyen at 770-985-3555 or by email here.

