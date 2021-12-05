Sniffer dogs may be deployed in Parliament to stop suspected drug use by MPs and staff

Police officers with a sniffer dog prepare to patrol the Houses of Parliament in 2013 - AFP

Sniffer dogs could be deployed in Parliament to clamp down on suspected drug use by MPs and staff, as the Commons Speaker prepares to hold discussions with the police later this week.

Sir Lindsday Hoyle will sit down with the authorities to discuss Westminster’s drug culture after traces of cocaine were reportedly detected, sources close to the Speaker told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary authorities are also set to conduct their own testing of a number of locations on the estate, which The Sunday Times reported had shown evidence of class A drug use when detection wipes were used.

The move has been prompted after the newspaper revealed that Commons officials had received reports last month that cannabis could be smelt in the open space between Portcullis House and 1 Parliament Street.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle pictured last month - PA

Traces of cocaine were also reportedly identified in lavatories nearest the private offices of Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, as well as a disabled bathroom near to Labour’s shadow cabinet offices.

The tests were all carried out on the same evening using cocaine detection wipes, which are more often used in nightclubs and bars to identify and minimise onsite drugs consumption.

Several sources also alleged casual cocaine use by a group of MPs, with one stating they had seen an MP “openly snorting cocaine at a party”, while another said they had been told of a member of staff walking in “on their MP doing a late-night line at their desk.”

Responding to the findings, Sir Charles Walker MP, the Tory chairman of the House’s administration committee, said that the issue would be discussed by the commission responsible for the administration and services of the Commons.

Ahead of the meeting, he told the paper: “The House of Commons has a long history of using sniffer dogs to detect explosives. It may be that we now need to broaden the range of sniffer dogs . . . to include those which can detect drugs.”

Police officers with a sniffer dog conduct a security sweep at Parliament in 2013 - Getty

Sources close to Sir Lindsay said he was open-minded about proposals to clamp down on the problem.

Figures released by the Metropolitan Police under freedom of information laws show that there were 17 drug crimes in or near the parliamentary buildings in the past year. Police investigated 38 drug offences on the estate between 2015 and 2018.

Parliament has 19,000 pass-holders who can enter the estate without security checks.

However, only about 3,000 have been routinely attending the site since the first lockdown. All other visitors must have their bags searched and be subject to a metal detector.

A Commons spokesman said: “Parliament takes the issue of substance misuse very seriously, and should drug use be identified in parliament, appropriate action would be taken. Any allegation of criminal behaviour would be a matter for the Metropolitan Police.”

