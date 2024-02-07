Sniper spends 11 hours in ambush to kill Russian officer at first shot – video

Border guard who goes by the alias Krasivyi (Handsome). Photo: State Border Guard Sevrice

Border guard who goes by the alias Krasivyi (Handsome) has spent 11 hours in an ambush to kill a Russian officer.

The sniper's story was told by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

He joined the army almost from the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He received the alias Krasivyi on his first day at the State Border Guard Service, and he has been using it for over 20 months now

Krasivyi gained his skills and combat experience at combat positions near Mariinka, Pisky and Lyman.

During this time, he thoroughly studied the Russians’ behaviour in different locations. But with his first shot, he managed to sow panic and fear among the occupiers.

"The enemy's panic was felt in the radio intercepts, where they were saying, mixed with obscenities: ‘Everyone take cover, a sniper is working!’," the State Border Guard Service noted.

Krasivyi fired at Russian machine gunners and signalmen, and for the longest time, he had to track down a Russian officer.

The occupiers were in rotation at the time, and Krasivyi had to determine which of them was the commander.

"After 11 hours of observation, I managed to hit the target with the first shot," Krasivyi says.

The border guard has two rifles in his arsenal: the first was a domestically produced UAR-10, which is more designed to kill manpower. The other is a US-made Desert Tech HTI rifle, which suits better when it comes to destruction of armoured and lightly armoured vehicles. The latter can easily penetrate armoured combat vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles and ordinary pickup trucks, as Krasivyi emphasises.

"What's the point of shooting a Ruscist with it? It will tear off his arm or leg!" Krasivyi speaks emotionally about the rifle's firepower.

Krasivyi also said that he often has to work in extreme conditions. However, he has adapted to the quirks of nature during the war. Heat, rain, snow, and frost do not bother him; he can lie on the ground for hours, observing and waiting for a target.

For the sake of one single "decisive" shot, he can stay motionless at a firing position for quite a long time.

"During my time on the front line, my body has already adapted and toughened up, and I do not freeze even at rather low temperatures," says Krasivyi.

He considers his job important and states that he will continue to shoot at the occupiers for as long as they are on Ukrainian soil.

Background: The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared footage of snipers killing Russian intelligence officers on the Kupiansk front.

