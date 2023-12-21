Snipers of Special Operations Forces kill Russian scouts on Kupiansk front – video

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shared footage of snipers eliminating Russian intelligence officers on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Details: Snipers of the 8th Separate Regiment of the SOF discovered a Russian reconnaissance group that was moving towards positions of Ukrainian units.

The fire was opened on the group, as a result of which two Russians were killed.

The time frame of the operation is not indicated. There usually needs to be a significant delay in releasing sensitive information by the Defence Forces.





Quote from SOF: "As noted by Special Operations Forces operators, the enemy systematically deploys its groups on this front, mostly during the dark hours of the day. Our snipers constantly observe their designated area of responsibility and have recently eliminated two enemy bomb disposal experts groups."

