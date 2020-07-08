SNIPES USA Announces New President

Jim Bojko named head of U.S.-based headquarters for international sneaker and streetwear brand

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sven Voth, CEO of SNIPES, announced Jim Bojko as President of SNIPES USA. In this role, Bojko is responsible for leading the US operations of the international sneaker and streetwear retailer as it continues to expand the brand across the United States.

Bojko has a degree in International Economics and Management from Bocconi University in Italy and a Master of Business Administration from Yale University.

As President, Bojko will be responsible for all retail and back-office operations, including merchandising, marketing, and finance for the brand's 100 stores across the Northeastern and Midwestern regions. Additionally, he and his team are updating the brand's omnichannel and eCommerce presence while developing a plan for diversity and inclusion for community outreach initiatives. Bojko will report to Voth, who will continue his active support of the US business.

"Our commitment to keeping young consumers up to date with the latest streetwear and sneaker releases is truly our passion," said Bojko of the SNIPES USA brand. "Each day our team brings excitement, energy and enthusiasm, and I'm eager to continue to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, while allowing the premium brands we carry to tell their stories in neighborhood hubs."

Previously Bojko served as Chief Transformation Officer for SNIPES USA, where he designed and executed SNIPES' U.S. market entry, which led to the KicksUSA and Mr. Alan's acquisitions and their transformation into SNIPES. Also, he recently helped launch the US business' first-ever SNIPES 2.0 store concept, a one-of-a-kind shopping, and entirely paperless, experience in Brooklyn, N.Y in conjunction with SNIPES' Chief Creative Officer DJ Khaled.

About SNIPES

SNIPES specializes in offering the latest styles of sneakers and streetwear for women and men of all ages. Available in children, juniors and adult collections, SNIPES carries internationally known name brands, such as adidas, Converse, PUMA, Vans, Nike, Reebok, Under Armour, and more. The brand has more than 300 stores in Europe and 100 locations across the United States. Visit online at SNIPESusa.com.

