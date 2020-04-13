SNIPES USA Donates Resources And Rallies Support From Celebrity Partner, DJ Khaled, To Support COVID-19 Rescue Efforts

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SNIPES USA, an international sneaker and streetwear retailer with Americas headquarters in Philadelphia, taps its resources to support the lives of those impacted by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. With product donations and promotion of a creative partnership, SNIPES looks to leverage its platform to make a difference both domestically and around the world.

Taking strides to support first responders and medical personnel close to home, SNIPES has donated approximately one thousand rain coats and shoe covers to Capital Health Hospitals and several patient clinics throughout eastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey. While not intended to be a replacement for key personal protective equipment (PPE), the local medical facilities welcomed the donation as an extra layer of protection and opportunity to extend PPE usage.

"Right now, we are not able to welcome SNIPES customers in to our stores with the many global shelter-in-place and social distancing rules in effect. SNIPES, like everyone else, is experiencing economic hardship, but we remain focused on keeping our employees, their families and our communities healthy and safe. We also understand and appreciate the opportunity we have to do our part to help support those impacted by COVID-19," said Adam Herstig, Head of Marketing at SNIPES.

Recognizing its influence expands across the globe, SNIPES has also called on its Chief Creative Officer, DJ Khaled, to promote a new give-back promotion via its online retail store, with purchases available in North America. "In talking with DJ Khaled and his team, we wanted to find a way to give back together and to raise as much money as possible for an organization that's committed itself to supporting those impacted by COVID-19," said Sven Voth, President of SNIPES. "That brought us to Family Promise, whose work in dealing with the pandemic head-on and directly supporting those in need really resonated with us." Family Promise

SNIPES and DJ Khaled want everyone to stay at home. But, for those looking for an opportunity to shop for a cause, both are happy to announce a special promotion that will donate 10% of all online sales using the promo code DJLOVE. Effective immediately and through the government-mandated shelter-in-place rules, 10% of online proceeds that use the code DJLOVE will directly go to familypromise.org to support the effort to combat COVID-19 and transforming the lives of families experiencing homelessness.

"Family Promise is thrilled to partner with SNIPES and DJ Khaled to elevate the voices of families experiencing homelessness in America. Housing-insecure families are more vulnerable than ever now and together, we can stabilize families hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis through our community-based, national response." – said Cara Bradshaw, Chief Impact Officer

