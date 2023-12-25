Snitz Creek Brewery officially opens newest Lebanon County location

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central Pennsylvania brewery recently held the grand opening of its newest location in Lebanon County.

abc27 news reported back in November when Snitz Creek Brewery first announced that they would be opening a new location outside of Campbelltown, Pa. on 2701 Horseshoe Pike, which the Mount Gretna Brewery had previously occupied before its February 2023 closure.

Lebanon County-based Mount Gretna Craft Brewery is closing

Snitz Creek Brewery’s announcement first came on November 28, when they created a new Facebook page named “Snitz Creek Brewery Palmyra”. At the time, the business had only shared that they would be opening their doors soon.

Most recently, on Thursday, December 21, Snitz Creek Brewery Palmyra announced that they had officially opened their doors.

“Snitz Creek Brewery Palmyra is officially open! Join us as we eagerly open the doors to our new brewery and restaurant in Palmyra, PA,” Snitz Creek Brewery said on Facebook. “We can’t wait to welcome you to our space filled with great brews, delicious bites, and good times.”

Following their announced opening, the brewery shared their new food and drink menu on their website, which you can check out by clicking here.

According to Snitz Creek Brewery, the hours of operation for the new Palmyra location will be:

Sundays – Thursdays // 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

