SNL Cecily Strong Weekend Update Tammy the Trucker
SNL Cecily Strong Weekend Update Tammy the Trucker
SNL Cecily Strong Weekend Update Tammy the Trucker
A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled North Minneapolis intersection.
“Rather surprised” was Richard Adams’s description of his reaction to a literary agent’s verdict that his debut novel, Watership Down, was unmarketable. In the half-century since its publication in November 1972, Adams’s “unmarketable” novel has sold an estimated 50 million copies.
Ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, "Saturday Night Live" opened with an address from a concerned President Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson).
Four teenagers in Howard County are under arrest and facing charges in connection to a car theft ring dating back several months. One of the suspects faces more than three dozen charges. The only man charged as an adult in this case is facing similar charges from last year. He is actually scheduled to go to trial in a couple of weeks but now he's also facing a slew of new charges.
Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports.
Andrew Roberts has worked on the Ysbyty Estate since 1983 and now the National Trust is looking for someone to care for its "magnificent uplands".
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have given suspended PG Kyrie Irving six actions to carry out in order to return to the team.
For Interview Magazine's November issue, the costars discussed their random run-ins before working together on season 2 of HBO's "The White Lotus."
TMZ is reporting that Aaron Carter—who rose to prominence as a child singing star in the 1990s, known for lighthearted, goofy songs like “That’s How I Beat Shaq”—has died. Carter, who’d been open in the past about struggles with legal problems and addiction in his adulthood, was apparently found dead today by police in his California home. He was 34.
Younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter was found in the pool of his Lancaster, California, home
After a French magazine published Kate Middleton's topless sunbathing photos, Donald Trump tweeted that she only had "herself to blame."
"He was definitely proud that he graduated Ivy and thought he was very special," Gates Minis, a 2003 Yale graduate, told the Times.
The nickname was not entirely original.
"Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate," Musk said after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused him of messing with her Twitter account.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
A battalion of Russian conscripts from Voronezh Oblast (Russia) was destroyed near the village of Makiyivka, Svatove district, Luhansk Oblast by a Ukrainian strike; hundreds of Russian occupiers were killed.
The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest for the postseason, not for [more]
Style influencer Adrienne Reau has gone viral on TikTok for buying a $1,000 micro-miniskirt from Diesel, an Italian fashion brand.
"What do you think it's communicating to the other little girls when their dad reacts like this?"