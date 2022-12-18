SNL Cold Open Clip: Trump Defends His Trading Cards
In the Saturday Night Live cold open, Donald Trump pitches and defends his NFT trading cards.
NBCHot on the heels of his “major announcement” this week, Saturday Night Live’s Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) opened the show’s final episode of the year by sharing some of his digital trading cards that were only slightly more absurd than the real thing.“Trump cards are each $99,” he explained. “Seems like a lot, seems like a scam and in many ways it is. But we love the Trump cards. You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them, maybe, I don’t know, but we would
