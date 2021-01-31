The 'SNL' cold open focused on what's not working in the US and fans are saying it was 'too real'

Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong on "SNL." Saturday Night Live/Twitter

Kate McKinnon hosted a segment called "What Still Works" as this week's "SNL" cold open.

She talked about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, GameStop stock, and politicians' social media accounts.

After watching the sketch, some fans said they couldn't laugh at the segment because it felt too "real."

This week's "Saturday Night Live" cold open covered the major events that have taken place since the show went on hiatus in December, and it hit a little too close to home for some fans.

In a segment titled "What Still Works," Kate McKinnon examined whether or not certain aspects of American society function properly.

She began by discussing the US government, inviting GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia (played by cast member Cecily Strong), to join her. The congresswoman has been involved in multiple controversies and has spread debunked conspiracy theories before and after her arrival in Washington.

Strong's Greene told McKinnon about her theories regarding the Parkland shooting and the 9/11 terrorist attacks and suggested that space lasers caused the California wildfires.

"Those are real things you believe and tell other people about?" McKinnon asked her guest, who answered in the affirmative.

McKinnon continued, "When your colleagues found out about all these hateful and psychotic things you said, what did they do?"

Strong's Greene replied: "I was promoted to the education committee."

—Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

Pete Davidson, who pretended to be the new majority shareholder of GameStop, then took Strong's place to discuss the stock market. After speaking with Davidson about GameStop, McKinnon concluded that the stock market "no longer works."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Kyle Mooney) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Mikey Day) then entered the sketch to talk about social media.

McKinnon asked them about their decision to suspend the accounts of "many prominent conservatives who were spreading lies and inciting violence," and Mooney's Dorsey told her that doing so only forced those people onto "darker, scarier apps."

—Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

The "SNL" cold open usually tackles the week's most important political news with exaggerated impersonations and over-the-top dialogue, but many viewers said McKinnon's "What Still Works" segment resembled the country's real issues more than usual.

Many resonated with McKinnon's questions but said they didn't know if they could laugh at the topics.

—Sophie @Office of the Former President (@Sophieresists) January 31, 2021

Others thoroughly enjoyed the sketch and suggested that "SNL" writers make "What Still Works" a permanent fixture on the show.

