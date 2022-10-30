SNL Cold Open - Herschel Walker, Kari Lake and Dr Oz

Associated Press

Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s Republican county elections commissioners were reluctant to adhere to court orders this week that kept a new early ballot-counting law in place pending an appeals court decision, according to Onondaga County Democratic elections commissioner Dustin Czarny, who leads the Democratic caucus of statewide elections commissioners. The resistance revolves around a pandemic-era rule that allows absentee ballots to be prepared for counting before Election Day, which was challenged by members of the Republican and Conservative parties.