SNL Cold Open: Trump Launches Covers Album to Fund Legal Defense
In this Saturday Night Live cold open, Donald Trump launches a covers album to fund his legal defense.
In this Saturday Night Live cold open, Donald Trump launches a covers album to fund his legal defense.
Angela Reading of North Hanover sues in federal and state courts alleging violations of her free speech rights and seeks OPRA documents
Equalpride's own Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière tells us why she created a micronation for her and her chosen family.
I've coined myself a layerist – and I believe it's a wonderful way to build a home for real life
#Bills' signing of Connor McGovern named among worst free agency decisions in NFL:
Teri Williams didn't celebrate her roots for 30 years–until she realized that her ancestry was essential to her success.
Zaya wore Miu Miu’s thong-toe boots for the occassion.
Using a GLP-1 agonist has helped Margaret Josephs lose 22 lbs. The "RHONJ" star says that health, not looks, is her primary motivator for weight loss.
“Personally, I don’t want to see him paraded that way,” the ex-president's former attorney told CNN.
On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.
Terry Badger III was in a dark place the afternoon of March 6. He believed his life wasn't worth living. His parents say he was bullied at school.
The "Tonight Show" host also suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the former president.
“That really sort of tells you something about where these folks’ heads are," said The New York Times reporter.
A video shared by Ukraine's military shows a drone striking a Tor-M2 missile system built to destroy airplanes, guided missiles, and drones.
Itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, etc.
Ivanka Trump mustered up a statement on Friday to support her dad, Donald Trump, after his indictment was announced the night before. She did it in a very low-key way — Instagram Story — that felt more obligatory than heartfelt. The statement will only last 24 hours on her account, so it barely registers as a […]
After South Carolina women's basketball's loss to Iowa in the Final Four, Dawn Staley in an interview called out national media members.
An attorney for Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a "principal witness" in the Manhattan investigation, said there is a "solid case" against Trump.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Matilda, born on March 30.
A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be keeping King Charles III in the dark right now about their coronation attendance, but he’s already making plans for them. Despite all of the bad blood between the Sussexes and the royal family, the couple won’t be exiled to the last row of Westminster Abbey if they are […]