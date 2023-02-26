SNL Cold Open: Trump Visits East Palestine
Donald Trump visits East Palestine in the Saturday Night Live cold open from Feb. 25
Donald Trump visits East Palestine in the Saturday Night Live cold open from Feb. 25
There's a lot of EV demand, but it may not be enough to suck up the rush of supply that is on the market and coming, says Goldman Sachs.
Jimmy Kimmel - George Santos Pushes AR-15 as “National Gun” & LA Snow
Among all the kooky elections bills in the Arizona Legislature, surely one of the kookiest is the plan to cancel your voter registration.
via YouTubeAs Cocaine Bear hits theaters this weekend, comedian J-L Cauvin is using his spot-on Donald Trump Jr. impression to announce that he’s “suing” the CGI predator for essentially stealing his identity.With white powder on his nose and an extensive use of air quotes, the Trump Jr. impersonator begins by ranting about Hunter Biden before pivoting to the new film, which he says “wouldn’t have come out under my dad’s administration.”“This movie, as ridiculous as it is, is actually very perso
The "strange new normal" has not stopped the displaced heading back to war-torn cities.
Viktor Vekselberg, worth $7 billion, bought the homes via shell companies based in Panama and the Bahamas, court documents show.
A simple urine test could detect pancreatic and prostate cancer with up to a 99% rate of accuracy, says a new study from the Korea Institute of Materials Science. Other experts weigh in.
The AT&T Sportsnet channels owned by Warner Bros. Discovery have informed teams that they will not be able to afford upcoming rights payments.
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
The Seattle-based Italian restaurant chain is expanding to Texas as it looks for a piece of the $5.9 billion North American pasta industry,
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve leads the list of premier second basemen heading into the 2023 MLB season. Here's a look at the top 10.
Selena Gomez commented on multiple TikToks calling out Hailey Bieber before deleting her account and announcing a social media break.
The Bucks resume games after All-Star break Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo's status will be posted; Portis, Middleton are set to return, with the debut of Jae Crowder.
SATURDAY WRITETHRU after Friday PM post, refresh for chart and more analysis: A Marvel movie is losing gravity in its second weekend atop the box office, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania clocking the worst second frame drop ever for an MCU title at -70% to -72%. That’s while two lower-budgeted releases outstrip their projections. […]
The Yellowstone star's representative called claims about Costner's scheduling demands "an absolute lie."
El Paso's 2023 Black History Month Parade was celebrated on Saturday Feb. 25, 2023 in Central El Paso.
If no candidate has more than 50% on election day, there will be a runoff between the top two candidates.
“I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time," she said.
A young suspect is in custody after confessing to sending a bomb threat via AirDrop to fellow American Airlines passengers.
CBS Sports writer predicts these will be Penn State's permanent rivals in the new Big Ten football schedule