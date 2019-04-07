SNL Gives Joe Biden Sensitivity Training: ‘Let’s Hug It Out, America!’

Saturday Night Live gave Donald Trump a break this week and instead put Joe Biden through the ringer.

Jason Sudeikis busted back onto the show in a cold open sketch that found the former vice president undergoing sensitivity training following a week in which he was repeatedly accused of inappropriate behavior with women over the years and awkwardly tried to dismiss those allegations with a series of jokes.

“You guys know that I’m a tactile politician, right?” Sudeikis’ Biden asked his campaign staffers. “I’m a hugger, I’m a kisser, and I’m a little bit of a sniffer. The last thing I ever want to do is offend anyone.”

With that in mind, they brought in a consultant played by Kate McKinnon to school him on how to behave, and Biden immediately started nuzzling her head and rubbing her arms. “Yeah, so this is exactly the kind of thing I’m here to prevent.”

“Wait, I think nose to nose is going to be OK,” Biden replied. “Because look, I did the 23andme thing, like Lizzie, what’s her name, Warren, right? It turns out that I’m 1-percent Eskimo, so I’m allowed to do the kissing.” When she told him he shouldn’t be hugging or kissing any women he meets, he protested. “That’s a human connection. That’s my whole thing,” he said. “That’s like telling Mario Batali to take his Crocs off.”

Later, they presented some female voters so Biden could practice and when he was told one was looking for someone who could beat Donald Trump, he asked, “You mean the guy who actually bragged about assault on tape?”

“Yes, but unlike his voters, your voters actually care,” his staffer replied.

Ultimately, Biden admitted he didn’t really learn anything from the experience. “But the important thing, I think, is that I’m listening, I hear you, I feel you,” Biden said. “So let’s hug it out, America, what do you say? Biden and some woman in 2020, right? We can do this!”





