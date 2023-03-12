'SNL' heads to red carpet for Oscars preview; 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega hosts
Ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards, "Saturday Night Live" took to the red carpet with Mike Tyson and even embattled Congressman George Santos.
Ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards, "Saturday Night Live" took to the red carpet with Mike Tyson and even embattled Congressman George Santos.
It had to be the Academy Awards that got burned in tonight’s SNL cold open, didn’t it? But did it have to be this gammy cold open? “Last year’s Oscars had the slap, which was awesome, I mean bad, so bad,” said Heidi Gardner as “either Maria Menounos or Kit Hoover they haven’t told me […]
Armisen, who stars with Ortega in the hit series "Wednesday," filled in for her body double in a remake of the Lindsay Lohan-led film.
Tyson (played by Kenan Thompson) revealed what weapon Jimmy Kimmel would have on him in case of a second Oscars' slap.
As if Mission: Impossible 8 couldn't get more exciting, the casting of Hannah Waddingham has Ted Lasso fans amped up.
England, who registered just 10 fours and two sixes on a turning pitch, lost their final three wickets in the last over with two run outs.
The Tigers moved 2-0 ahead with one match to play.
Mission Impossible has a new recruit – who knows a thing or two about being a team player
"I don't think people are naturally designed to have that many eyes on them," Ortega told the Times of London Saturday.
Carrie Underwood fans are bombarding her comments section after the star shared never-before-seen snapshots from tour.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega says she turned down the famous role "a couple times" before finally accepting it.
On March 11, ‘Saturday Night Live’ took no prisoners, using an Oscars cold open to satirize the year’s top stories. The war in Ukraine, George Santos’s dishonesty, and the Dobbs decision were among the targets.
President Biden is reportedly green-lighting a massive oil drilling project that climate activists have dubbed a "carbon bomb" and lawmakers have cheered for its economic benefits.
It seems that the British Royal family are moving on from snubbing only Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, because now, they’re reportedly bringing their kids into it. The Windsor family did extend a limited invitation to the Sussexes for King Charles III’s coronation, but they seemed to have left out their children Archie and Lilibet […]
Get your plot looking picture-perfect again
Saturday Night Live paid tribute tonight to Erin Maroney Fraser, who got her start as a senior assistant to Lorne Michaels. Fraser died suddenly March 3 at age 53. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her children, she suffered a brain hemorrhage. Fraser held various roles at SNL, including as a staff writer, […]
Musk is watching the Silicon Valley Bank failure with interest as he works to enable payments on Twitter.
The “Wednesday” stars teamed up again to recreate the 90’s cult classic film on “Saturday Night Live.”
Hot off of directing Cocaine Bear, Elizabeth Banks is turning to TV as she executive produces and stars in Fox’s The Flintstones animated reboot, titled Bedrock. Banks will lead the series as a grown-up Pebbles, with a star-studded cast comprised of Stephen Root, Amy Sedaris, Nicole Byer, Joe Lo Trulio, and Manny Jacinto.
Prepping for his first trip out of the country, 28-year-old Zindell Brown of Lake City, South Carolina, had something more than nerves. Perhaps it was a premonition about the trip he and several friends were taking to Mexico. “He said, 'Something, it just doesn’t feel right,’” his older sister Zalandria Brown told The Associated Press over the phone.
Versace took its recent showcase off the schedule and into Los Angeles for a star-studded affair...