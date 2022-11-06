'SNL' host Amy Schumer is the hot 'bot' in spoof skit on Elon Musk's new Twitter purchase
"SNL" welcomed comedian Amy Schumer who spoofed her way into Twitter's content moderation council tasked with reviewing banned accounts.
Elon Musk discussed his plans for Twitter while speaking at a conference on Friday. He addressed questions about hate speech and content moderation on the platform. Photo: Baron Capital
NBC screengrabAfter a pre-election cold open sketch that could best be summed up by the words of James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden—“big yikes”—Amy Schumer returned to host Saturday Night Live for her third time and began by saying how “honored” she was to helm the final episode before the “midterm abortions.”“Elections!” she corrected herself. “What did I say? Sorry, I was thinking about what’s at stake if we don’t vote.”From there, the comedian went on to more personal material about her C-secti
Schumer played a digital socialite making her case before a content moderation council tasked with reviewing banned accounts on the platform.
NBC screengrabLast November, Cecily Strong dropped by “Weekend Update” to deliver one of the most inspired desk pieces in Saturday Night Live history as a clown who felt she had no choice but to speak out about the abortion she had when she was 23 after Texas passed its six-week abortion ban.A year later, on the eve of the midterm elections and Roe v. Wade in the rearview mirror, Strong returned to one-up herself.This time, the veteran SNL cast member was in character as “Tammy the Trucker, who
Twitter owner Elon Musk lamented a drop in revenue after high-profile advertisers paused spending on the platform citing uncertainty about its direction. The billionaire pointed the blame at activist groups. General Mills, Mondelez, Pfizer and Audi joined a growing list of brands pausing Twitter advertising, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The moves seem to be cutting into Twitter’s top-line.
"Is Elon Musk as worried that all his tweets are from ‘Elon Musk’ as I am?," tweeted actor Brendan Fehr
