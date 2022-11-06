'SNL' host Amy Schumer is the hot 'bot' in spoof skit on Elon Musk's new Twitter purchase

Associated Press

Logan Paul mounted a camel in Saudi Arabia to confront The Tribal Chief he will fight -- yes, even try and frog splash through a table, if he must -- and attempt in just his third pro wrestling match to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If that seems like an over-the-top mouthful, well, welcome to Logan Paul’s world. The social media sensation with more combined followers than Super Bowl viewers is counting on that cool-kid audience that advertisers crave to watch him on Saturday wrestle Roman Reigns in the WWE Crown Jewel event at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.