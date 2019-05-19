SNL: Hysterical Meghan McCain Defends Alabama Abortion Ban on ‘The View’

Saturday Night Live had so much fun mocking The View a few weeks ago that they came back for more in the Season 44 finale. And once again, Meghan McCain received the brunt of the jokes.

The hot topic of the day was Alabama’s “near total” ban on abortion, and the show’s co-hosts weighed in one at a time before Aidy Bryant’s McCain finally got her turn to defend the all-male Republican senators who voted for the draconian bill.

“OK, can I talk now?” she asked. “OK, I am the only daughter at this table. So I have to say, these senators are actually very good and fun guys.” As she continued to plead with her co-hosts to let her speak, Leslie Jones’ Whoopi Goldberg said, “No one else is talking.”

“OK, you see, and I’m getting attacked,” McCain said, starting to cry. “And as the person most upset right now, I am right.”

Later in the sketch, the ageless host Paul Rudd debuted his Mayor Pete Buttigieg impression. “I may only be 37 years old, but I do feel like I represent everyday Americans,” he said. “I’m just a Harvard-educated, multilingual war veteran Rhodes scholar. I’m just like you.”

Then, when Buttigieg brought his husband on stage, McCain could only laugh awkwardly and say, “Be my friend or I’ll die.” And yet as much as the hosts seemed to get on board with the South Bend mayor, they could “never forget” about their true love, Joe Biden.

The last time SNL went after McCain she called it a “huge pop-cultural honor.” It’s harder to imagine she’ll feel the same way this time.

