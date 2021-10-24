SNL’s Michael Che Nails Trump’s New ‘Sex Offender’ Social Network

NBC

Colin Jost opened the Halloween edition of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” with the “most haunting image” he saw this past week. No, it wasn’t Kanye West in his creepy white mask, he joked: “Sorry, Ye, he goes by Ye now. Even though no one looks at this and goes, ‘Yay!’”

He was actually talking about Steve Bannon, “former White House, I want to say garbage man,” who was held in contempt of Congress this week for avoiding a subpoena in the January 6th investigation. “But this is what Bannon wants,” Jost said. “It just plays into his whole persecuted messiah complex. But Bannon is similar to Jesus in that he looks like he’s been dead for three days.”

“After weeks of intense media scrutiny, Facebook is planning to change its company’s name,” Jost continued. “If you want to know how Facebook is handling the pressure, the answer is exactly as well as Kanye.

Michael Che, meanwhile, took aim at former President Trump’s new social media venture that he’s calling Truth Social. “But most people know it by its former name: the national sex offender registry,” he joked.

Later, Che noted that “the head of Chicago’s police union is urging officers to defy the city’s vaccine mandate, which is weird because usually Chicago police can’t wait to take the shot.”

While that joke prompted some groans from the crowd, he got his biggest laugh when he teased Walmart’s Black Friday plans by reporting, “Experts believe it could be the most violent gathering of Walmart shoppers since January 6th.”

