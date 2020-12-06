SNL mocks Giuliani's Michigan hearing in latest cold open
In the latest episode's cold open, Saturday Night Live took aim at President Trump's legal challenges seeking to overturn the election.
The skit parodied the witnesses Rudy Giuliani, portrayed by Kate McKinnon, brought forth during a hearing before Michigan state lawmakers last week. The first person to deliver testimony was Melissa Carone, an actual witness during the hearing played by Cecily Strong during the sketch. Strong's Carone threw out some wild accusations, but things only got crazier from there, with one character claiming to have eaten Trump ballots, and another alleging to have seen aliens fill out absentee ballots for President-elect Joe Biden when he was abducted seven years ago. Indeed, the hearing became so far removed from reality that Giuliani called in Nicole Kidman's character (played by Chloe Fineman) from the recent HBO series The Undoing to testify. Watch the full skit below
