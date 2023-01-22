'SNL' pokes fun at George Santos as Fox Sports reporter in cold open; Sam Smith performs
"Saturday Night Live" returned for its first show in 2023 with Sam Smith as the musical performer and a surprise appearance by Sharon Stone.
"Saturday Night Live" returned for its first show in 2023 with Sam Smith as the musical performer and a surprise appearance by Sharon Stone.
Sharon Stone followed her basic instincts on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. She appeared in Sam Smith's performance and a skit with Aubrey Plaza.
UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of […]
At long last, our national comedy nightmare is over. Following months of very dull politicians doing terrible things (but in a very dull way), in came George Santos swinging a sack of lies that would make classic Saturday Night Live character Tommy Flanagan blush. It’s a juicy target, and SNL‘s Bowen Yang this weekend made […]
Recently I had a conversation with Sue, an acquaintance who started receiving her Social Security benefit at age 62. The problem is that she has realized that starting Social Security early reduced the benefit significantly, and she’d been wondering if it was possible to increase her benefit. “But that’s over the earnings limit”, Sue told me.
Buzz Aldrin wed his "longtime love" Anca Faur in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday
Turner, who once questioned whether Trump's document possession was an "immediate national security threat," now worries Biden is a serial "hoarder."
Famed Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin made a surprise announcement Friday that he has married to his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday.
Legendary performer Madonna is well known for many aspects of her barrier-breaking career, including her power to push the envelope when it comes to racy style. And while her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon doesn’t plan on following in her mom’s footsteps in many ways, she did inherit that need to wow and amaze in some […]
'Big Bang Theory' cast member Kaley Cuoco wore a plunging glitter dress during a September 2015 appearance on the late night talk show 'Watch What Happens Live.'
Kim Kardashian visited Harvard Business School to give a guest lecture. Find out more about the SKIMS founder's visit.
STORY: The U.S. Department of Justice found more classified documents in a new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday. A lawyer for Biden disclosed the fact in a statement on Saturday night, saying six items were found, including documents with classification markings. Some were dated from Biden's time as a senator, which lasted from 1973 to 2009. Others were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration.In a search that lasted more than 12 hours, Department of Justice investigators also collected some notes that Biden had handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer, Bob Bauer. He said the president had offered the authorities “access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material." It was coordinated with Biden's lawyers ahead of time, Bauer said, with his personal and White House attorneys present for the operation. The President and First Lady were not present during the search. The document saga began in November, when Biden’s lawyers found classified documents in a Washington, D.C. private office used by Biden after his vice-presidency. In December, others were uncovered in Biden’s home. The two discoveries were separately made public this month. According to the White House, all of those materials were uncovered by Biden’s lawyers. Based on information released publicly, Friday's search was the first time federal law enforcement have conducted a search for government documents at Biden's private addresses.
While working remotely and traveling across Europe, I spent two days exploring Rome for the first time. Here's everything that surprised me there.
Save 35% on Gabrielle Union's go-to Bowflex kettlebells, Ina's beloved $20 skillet and more.
SI Swimsuit announced that fitness influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is its second rookie for 2023. Its first is Nicole Williams English, wife of Larry English.
Actress Dakota Johnson wore a plunging nude gown while attending the 2017 Los Angeles premiere of her film 'Fifty Shades Darker.' See the photos and read what fans said.
A radio signal from 9 billion light years away from Earth has been captured in a record-breaking recording, reports said this week.
"I do my own stunts," the model wrote of the behind-the-scenes clip.
We always love seeing supermodel Christie Brinkley share her latest impromptu swimsuit photoshoots, and we also adore seeing her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s sensational swimsuit photos as well! On Jan 20, Sailor uploaded a series of photos from her beachside photoshoot with photographer and filmmaker Stephanie Furtun. She uploaded the picturesque photos without a caption, […]
From sheer lace to completely see-through mesh, Rita Ora has worn some daring fashion on red carpets and to more private events.
J.Lo wore a fully sheer naked dress with a giant yellow bow at the 'Shotgun Wedding' premiere—check out all the pics.