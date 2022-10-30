'SNL' spoofs political candidates Kari Lake, Herschel Walker in show's cold open
"SNL" went political in its cold open, examining just how some Republican candidates like Kari Lake and Herschel Walker have surged in the polls.
Six people were wounded Friday afternoon outside a church that was holding a funeral for a man who was killed in a shooting two weeks earlier, officials said.
From New York to California, Democrats find they are having to spend big in the midterms homestretch to defend incumbents in districts Biden won two years ago.
CHICAGO — Chicago police have released additional details and photos of a suspect in Monday’s homicide outside Chicago’s Greyhound bus station. The suspect, police said, arrived on a bus from Minneapolis and waited for the victim to arrive at the bus station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. At approximately 11:16 a.m., the suspect shot a 30-year-old man multiple times following a ...
Did we just witness a boring week in the Pac-12? One team in the top-4 of our rankings took advantage of the non-competitive action.
Republicans and Democrats alike are bringing in big names to help win the election.
Mayor Lenny Curry and Jaguars owner Shad Khan respond to antisemitic messages projected onto TIAA Bank Field and similar incidents in Jacksonville.
Here’s an acclaimed director who doesn’t shun the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Rolling Stone while being profiled for the opening of his Almost Famous musical, filmmaker Cameron Crowe talked about his interest in taking on an MCU film, if there was a right fit for him.Thankfully, he was suggested to look up one X-Men in particular.
Some Democrats criticized Republicans following the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, accusing their colleagues across the aisle of failing to
Arizona's Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts to hand-count ballots are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines or voter fraud led to former President Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The new attorney general opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count some races in both early and Election Day ballots.
"Just minutes after crossing the border into my new home state, I noticed a new billboard with a clear message: You moved to Arizona for more freedom, so don’t vote like you did in California."
DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests in Iran entered a more violent phase on Sunday as students, who defied an ultimatum by the Revolutionary Guards and a warning from the president, were met with tear gas and gunfire from security forces, social media videos showed. The confrontations at dozens of universities prompted the threat of a tougher crackdown in a seventh week of demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the morality police for attire deemed inappropriate. "Security is the red line of the Islamic Republic, and we will not allow the enemy to implement in any way its plans to undermine this valuable national asset," hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to state media.
Hallmark's 'Good Witch' star James Denton revealed he's onboard for a renewal of the series. Here's the latest the network's said about the show's cancellation after season 7 in July 2021.
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," Greene said of Nancy Pelosi in 2019, per CNN.
The big hit eluded the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series against Astros lefty Framber Valdez, who was filthy. Was he, perhaps, too filthy? Here's what the Phils had to say about Valdez' curious mannerisms on the mound. By Corey Seidman
The Queen of Pop Madonna shared shocking photos of her posing topless, while wearing corsets and fishnet stockings, as she celebrates a milestone since the release of her "Erotica" album in 1992.
Myra Lewis Williams, who married her cousin Jerry Lee Lewis when she was 13, wrote two books and said in 2015 that he is 'no longer part of my life.'
