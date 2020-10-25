'SNL' star Kate McKinnon pokes fun at Rudy Giuliani for saying he was just 'tucking in' his shirt on 'Borat 2'

Kate McKinnon joked about Rudy Giuliani's controversial cameo in "Borat 2" during the "Saturday Night Live" cold open, which recreated the final presidential debate.
Alec Baldwin, who reprised his role as President Donald Trump, redirected the audience's attention to his lawyer, the former mayor of New York City.
Giuliani's back was turned to the camera, making it look as though he was touching himself.
"It's not what it looks like. My microphone was stuck on my balls," McKinnon's Giuliani said. "Is this another 'Borat?' You gotta tell me if this is another 'Borat.'"
The scene was a knock on the politician's explosive on-air moment with a fake female reporter in "Borat 2."
After the scene went viral, Giuliani defended himself on Twitter by saying he was just "tucking in my shirt."
Youtube Embed:
//www.youtube.com/embed/ozGr4IsTUng
Width: 560px
Height: 315px
Read more:
Kate McKinnon plays 'surprise bad---' Savannah Guthrie during this week's 'SNL' sketch about Trump town hall
'Saturday Night Live' addresses the 2020 vice-presidential debate in a divisive sketch about the fly and Herman Cain
A 'die-hard' 'SNL' fan who attended the season premiere said it felt safe and 'likened it to the first episode after 9/11'
Alec Baldwin defends his decision to portray Donald Trump on 'SNL' amid the president's COVID-19 hospitalization
Read the original article on Insider