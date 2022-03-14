SNL star Pete Davidson is going to space on Jeff Bezos's next Blue Origin launch

Pete Davidson arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

SNL's Pete Davidson is going to space this month.

He'll be on the next flight run by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's rocket venture.

It'll be Blue Origin's fourth flight for space tourists.

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson is going to space.

He'll take part in the next space flight operated by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's rocket company, the firm said on Monday. Scheduled for March 23, it will be the fourth human flight on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Davidson will be joined by five other passengers, mainly business leaders. The New York Post reported earlier this month that Bezos would also be on the flight to space, citing unnamed sources, but the company said he will not be participating.

Blue Origin kicked off flights for space tourists in July 2021 when it launched Bezos and five others into suborbital space. In October, actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," flew on a Blue Origin flight.

On a Blue Origin spaceflight, passengers strap into a six-person pod atop the New Shepard rocket, which propels them some 60 miles above Earth's surface to the edge of space. Passengers experience a brief period of weightlessness before the capsule parachutes back to Earth.

Blue Origin has been tight-lipped about the cost of its flights, and it's not clear how much Davidson paid. Rival Virgin Galactic charges $450,000 to go to suborbital space.

