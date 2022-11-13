'SNL' tackles post-midterm Republican losses, the Trump effect during show's cold open

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said it was too soon to say whether she would seek to maintain her leadership post with control of the chamber following Tuesday's election still uncertain, adding that she has no plans to fade away. In a pair of television interviews, the U.S. House of Representatives' top Democrat said her party would have a "much brighter" future in the next Congress given Republicans' dimmer-than-expected election results. Pelosi said she was focused on her party's future, not her own, ahead of House Democrats' Nov. 30 leadership vote.