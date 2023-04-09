'SNL' on TN expulsions: 'They were actually expelled because their skin is black'

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Travis Kelce, Kelsea Ballerini” Episode 1840 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, March 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

"Saturday Night Live" briefly turned its attention to the expulsion of Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson during its latest episode.

In the show's "Weekend Update" segment, cast member and head writer Michael Che discussed Thursday's events in Tennessee.

Jones, Pearson and Rep. Gloria Johnson were candidates for expulsion after speaking out of order following the mass shooting at The Covenant School, which left three students, three faculty members and the suspect dead.

Jones and Pearson were expelled, but the vote for Johnson's expulsion failed to reach a two-thirds majority.

"Tennessee Republicans expelled two Black lawmakers for protesting gun violence, but did not expel a white lawmaker who protested with them," Che said.

"Republicans said they know what it looks like, but they were actually expelled because their skin is black."

This marks the fourth consecutive episode of "SNL" to include jokes about Tennessee's political landscape. Previously, "Weekend Update" riffed on the state's drag ban, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally's Instagram usage, and Rep. Andy Ogles' gun-toting family Christmas card.

On the latter, co-anchor Colin Jost said, "All this card tells you is, 'I am armed. I have terrible judgment, and I know where you live.'"

