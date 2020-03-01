SNL's Democratic presidential candidates take over Mike Pence's coronavirus press conference

Saturday Night Live returned from a couple of weeks off the air to tackle the coronavirus this weekend.

In Saturday's cold open, Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence, who's in charge of handling the outbreak, tried to lead a press briefing on the matter. He first brought in Housing Secretary Ben Carson (portrayed by Kenan Thompson), who urged people to purchase Make America Great Again face-masks to protect themselves from the virus. The only problem is they were made in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

After Carson, the press conference was hijacked by the remaining Democratic presidential candidates, all of whom — to Pence's annoyance — tried to make the case for why they were the best person to lead the U.S.'s efforts to curb the virus. Watch the full skit below.

