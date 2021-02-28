SNL's Fauci hosts vaccination eligibility game show in latest cold open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

To counter some of the more confusing aspects of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in the United States, Saturday Night Live's version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, portrayed by Kate McKinnon, hosted a game show in which "everyday Americans" receive a chance to vie for a shot. The judges of "So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine" were a trio of governors — California's Gavin Newsom, New York's Andrew Cuomo, and Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer (played by Alex Moffatt, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong, respectively).

The show got off to a rough start. Among the first few contestants were a woman pretending to be much older than she was, a fake smoker, and Aidy Bryant's Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex), who appeared more focused on delivering a standup comedy routine than getting vaccinated. Finally, a serious candidate who met all the requirements was given the nod of approval from the governors, but it turned out it was all for naught when they told him he'd have to go make an appointment online like everyone else. Watch the full clip below.

More stories from theweek.com
5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventure
The forgotten nuclear threat
6 homes with make believe features

Recommended Stories

  • Darius Garland with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 02/27/2021

  • Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. The U.S. government authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, making it the third to be available in the country following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Both of those vaccines require two doses and need to be shipped frozen.

  • Dr. Fauci Said “Don't Get Vaccinated” If You Have This Condition

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been doing his best to assure Americans the coronavirus vaccines are safe for one and all. But there is a very small contingent that may have an adverse reaction to the shot, and Fauci was asked about just that this very week. Read on to see who should not get vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Says If You Are Allergic to an Ingredient in the Vaccine, Then Wait for Another OneDuring a recent Q+A from viewers on CBSN, someone told Fauci they were concerned, given an autoimmune disorder and allergies to some foods, they’d get a “severe anaphylaxis reaction.”“Well, I mean, whenever you deal with a situation with an intervention, as rare as it might be, you can never assure someone that they would not have an allergic reaction,” said Dr. Fauci. “People who have a propensity to an allergic reaction, particularly anaphylactic reaction, have a greater likelihood of getting an allergic reaction to a vaccine.”Fauci said a few months back: “We are very carefully monitoring these things. And when we see something like an allergic reaction, you modify the recommendation and you say that someone who has a history of a severe allergic reaction, that those individuals don't get vaccinated now with this product, or if they do get vaccinated, they do it in a location that has the capability of responding to an allergic reaction. You just don't want to go and get in a place that has no capability.”“But,” Fauci added on CBSN, “if you look at the allergic reactions just recently reported in the scientific literature, there's about between four and five per million vaccinations with the Pfizer and between two and three per million vaccinations with the Moderna. If you do have a history of allergic reaction—if it's an allergic reaction to something you definitely know is in the vaccine, you might want to wait for another vaccine, but if you just have an allergic person in general to foods and other things, you can get vaccinated, but you should do it in a situation where you're in a location where someone can handle and treat an allergic reaction, rather than having it in a place where if you do get an allergic reaction, there was no way for it to be treated, but it is an unusual, not rare occurrence based on the numbers that I just told you.”The FDA Says Those Who Had a Severe Allergic Reaction After a Previous Dose Should Not ContinueAccording to the FDA, which approves the vaccines, “you should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if you: had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine."And the FDA says you should “tell the vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have any allergies have a fever have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding have received another COVID-19 vaccine."So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you (unless you are allergic), and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Ben Simmons with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/27/2021

  • LeMahieu, Yankees looking forward to fans in stands again

    DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees are happy there will be a little bit of baseball normalcy when spring training games begin on Sunday. As in, fans in the stands when the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays at Steinbrenner Field. Due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the first time fans will see the Yankees play in-person since a spring training game last March 12.

  • Dennis Schroder's return sparks Lakers to losing-streak busting win

    Dennis Schroder returns to score 22 points and LeBron James finishes with 28 in the Lakers' 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • 'SNL': McKinnon's Anthony Fauci hosts game show where contestants vie for the coronavirus vaccine

    Can't wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine? "Saturday Night Live" has got a competition hosted by Dr. Anthony Fauci you might be interested in.

  • Judge Jeanine: The left's dystopian vision for America

    FOX Nation host Tomi Lahren and FOX News contributor Leo Terrell review the most outrageous examples of left-wing rhetoric from this week on 'Justice with Judge Jeanine'

  • Auckland COVID outbreak forces America’s Cup postponement

    The first weekend of sailing in the America's Cup has been postponed after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auckland. It is now not likely to begin until March 10.

  • Could There Be a 'WandaVision' Season 2? Here’s What We Know.

    Marvel’s first series on Disney+ is a huge hit. Here’s what to expect from the next chapter.

  • Box Office: ‘Tom and Jerry’ Opens to Surprisingly Strong $13.7 Million, Giving Movie Theaters Hope

    Warner Bros.’ animated family film “Tom and Jerry” debuted to $13.7 million at the domestic box office, one of the biggest opening weekend hauls of the coronavirus era and a signal that moviegoing may be on the mend. To be sure, it’ll take some time for ticket sales to reach pre-pandemic levels. But second to […]

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized for failing to cede control of sexual harassment probe

    Cuomo, who has been accused of sexual harassment by two former aides, has resisted calls to refer the matter directly to the state attorney general.

  • Twitter Is Not Impressed With Ted Cruz's Questionable CPAC Joke About Cancun

    Despite the fact that millions of his constituents were left without power in Texas last week, Cruz was still willing to make light of his Cancun trip.

  • Some states offering Covid vaccines by age. It's simpler and faster, but is it fair?

    An age-based priority system could exacerbate the difficulty in getting underserved communities vaccinated, experts say.

  • Alleged Street Racer Charged With Insurance Fraud

    Let this be a lesson to everyone.

  • a Goalie Save from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

    (Dallas Stars) with a Goalie Save from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars, 02/27/2021

  • SNL Tackles Our Murder Shows Obsession — Watch Music Video

    Saturday Night Live knows exactly how you spend your Saturday nights… besides watching SNL, of course. During this weekend’s Nick Jonas-hosted episode, the sketch comedy series set its sights on the widely popular obsession with murder shows. In the music video, a husband (played by Jonas) heads out for the evening, leaving his wife (Chloe […]

  • Jonah Hill Has a Message for the Kids Who Are Insecure About Taking Their Shirts Off at the Pool

    One thing that is consistently unacceptable — yet albeit happens way too often — is the invasive belief that people have the right to comment or mock other people’s bodies. And after years of working in the industry and experiencing this first hand, Jonah Hill shared an important message for the media, fans, and fat-shamers […]

  • At least seven dead in Myanmar police crack down

    Myanmar is being described as a battlefield. In the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup the police brutally cracked down on protesters across the country. Witnesses say they’re using all means possible - stun grenades, tear gas and bullets. Protesters were killed when the police opened fire in the country’s largest city Yangon. One doctor said a man had died after being brought to hospital with a bullet wound in the chest. Police also opened fire in the southern town of Dawei, killing three and wounding several. But the deadly force isn’t stopping the masses from pouring on to the streets."We are facing so many crack downs across the country, but yet people came out to protest again without fear. We have so much courage from CRPH (Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) and our U.N. ambassador in the U.K. Even the rangers are joining the movement."The country has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership on Feb. 1st. The military are alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide. The coup has brought to a halt tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule.Police and the spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.As hundreds are detained across the country the crackdown appears to show a determination by the military to impose its authority in the face of widespread defiance.The next hearing in Suu Kyi's case is on Monday

  • ‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes On ‘Frasier’ Revival, ‘The Muppet Show’ Disclaimer & Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update reflects on some of the biggest headlines of the week. This time, that included Paramount+’s announcement that a Frasier revival series is officially happening. Because it’s been 16 years ago since the end of the original series, Colin Jost used Friends to explain Frasier to younger viewers, eliciting laughs and […]