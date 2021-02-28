SNL's Fauci hosts vaccination eligibility game show in latest cold open

Eat This, Not That!

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been doing his best to assure Americans the coronavirus vaccines are safe for one and all. But there is a very small contingent that may have an adverse reaction to the shot, and Fauci was asked about just that this very week. Read on to see who should not get vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Says If You Are Allergic to an Ingredient in the Vaccine, Then Wait for Another OneDuring a recent Q+A from viewers on CBSN, someone told Fauci they were concerned, given an autoimmune disorder and allergies to some foods, they’d get a “severe anaphylaxis reaction.”“Well, I mean, whenever you deal with a situation with an intervention, as rare as it might be, you can never assure someone that they would not have an allergic reaction,” said Dr. Fauci. “People who have a propensity to an allergic reaction, particularly anaphylactic reaction, have a greater likelihood of getting an allergic reaction to a vaccine.”Fauci said a few months back: “We are very carefully monitoring these things. And when we see something like an allergic reaction, you modify the recommendation and you say that someone who has a history of a severe allergic reaction, that those individuals don't get vaccinated now with this product, or if they do get vaccinated, they do it in a location that has the capability of responding to an allergic reaction. You just don't want to go and get in a place that has no capability.”“But,” Fauci added on CBSN, “if you look at the allergic reactions just recently reported in the scientific literature, there's about between four and five per million vaccinations with the Pfizer and between two and three per million vaccinations with the Moderna. If you do have a history of allergic reaction—if it's an allergic reaction to something you definitely know is in the vaccine, you might want to wait for another vaccine, but if you just have an allergic person in general to foods and other things, you can get vaccinated, but you should do it in a situation where you're in a location where someone can handle and treat an allergic reaction, rather than having it in a place where if you do get an allergic reaction, there was no way for it to be treated, but it is an unusual, not rare occurrence based on the numbers that I just told you.”The FDA Says Those Who Had a Severe Allergic Reaction After a Previous Dose Should Not ContinueAccording to the FDA, which approves the vaccines, “you should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if you: had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine."And the FDA says you should “tell the vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have any allergies have a fever have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding have received another COVID-19 vaccine."So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you (unless you are allergic), and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.