SNL's McConnell admits Trump is 'guilty as hell' in latest impeachment-mocking cold open
In the latest Saturday Night Live cold open, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — portrayed by Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, respectively — celebrated former President Donald Trump's acquittal post-impeachment trial during an interview on a parody version of Tucker Carlson Tonight. As McKinnon's Graham told Alex Moffat's Carlson, "it's a great day for 30 percent of America and tonight ... we party."
Moffat's Carlson closed the show by bringing on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), played by Beck Bennett, who said, much like the real McConnell, that he voted to acquit Trump because "you cannot impeach a former president." But when pressed to reveal what he really thinks of Trump, Bennett's McConnell said, breathlessly, "I think he's guilty as hell, and the worst person I ever met, and I hope every city, county, and state locks his a-- up ... I've been holding that inside my neck for four years." Watch the full skit below.
