SNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) may have only briefly figured in the cold open of this week's Saturday Night Live, but he was the lead story on "Weekend Update" again. "Matt Gaetz, who looks like all the dudes from American Pie combined, reportedly sent $900 on Venmo to an alleged sex trafficker, who then forwarded that same exact amount to three young women in payments labeled 'tuition' and 'school' — which, if true, would make him the only congressman actually helping with student loans," joked anchor Colin Jost.

"But at least Gaetz is taking the allegations seriously," Jost added. "That's why yesterday he spoke at the Women for America First summit — which was a nice changes to see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz." The best part was when Gaetz boasted of the support he's getting from former President Trump and GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (Ga.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio), he said. "Oh no, did he think those were good character references? Who was next on his list, the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein?"

Jost also pointed to President Biden's order to regulate make-at-home gun kits. "Remember how frustrated and angry you get assembling a dresser? Now imagine at the end of that you had a gun," he said. "Also, I gotta say, it's weird seeing a guy who's basically doing a Clint Eastwood impression be pro-gun control. I mean, look at him, you could put him into Gran Torino and no one would know the difference."

Jost and co-anchor Michael Che also interviewed the unrepentant iceberg that sank the Titanic (Bowen Yang), but all the iceberg wanted to talk about was his new album. Watch below.

  • Previously undisclosed Pentagon document provides timeline of Capitol riot

    A previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by The Associated Press provides a clearer picture of the government's response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The timeline shows "the government's failure to comprehend the scale and intensity of a violent uprising by its own citizens," as well as the fact that former President Donald Trump's disengagement meant Pentagon officials, White House aides, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Congressional leaders were left to manage the situation, AP writes. One of the key aspects appears to be an hours-long attempt to coordinate plans between the military, the D.C. National Guard, and the Capitol Police. The document reveals a minute-long phone call between Pence and then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, in which Pence tells Miller to "clear the Capitol" two hours after the mob initially overwhelmed the Capitol Police and entered the building. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), reportedly grew increasingly frustrated with a slow response after making multiple calls, and at one point reportedly accused "the National Security apparatus of knowing that protesters planned to conduct an assault on the Capitol." Read more about the Pentagon's riot timeline at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole gardenTrump finally jumps the sharkSNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

  • John Oliver Hilariously Predicts When Matt Gaetz Will Reveal All

    The "Last Week Tonight" host ripped the Trump-loving lawmaker for allegedly putting evidence of his liaisons on Venmo.

  • Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

    Prince Harry, whose explosive interview alongside his wife Meghan plunged the royal family into its biggest crisis in decades, has arrived back in Britain for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday. Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. Harry, Philip's grandson, arrived in London on Sunday from Los Angeles on a British Airways flight, The Sun newspaper reported.

  • Fans Are Rallying Around Dolly Parton After She Shared a Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Uncle

    Her caption is so touching. ❤️

  • AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga fails in COVID-19 study

    The Farxiga data did not achieve statistical significance in cutting the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said. AstraZeneca has had a rollercoaster ride with its coronavirus vaccine, as nations restricted its use after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots. However, the company has also been working on developing new treatments and re-purposing existing drugs to prevent and treat coronavirus infections.

  • Gigi Gorgeous Reveals She's Pansexual as She Comes Out for 'Fourth Time': 'I Feel Like Just Me'

    The YouTube star credited spouse Nats Getty, who came out as transgender and non-binary earlier this year, for helping her realize she's pansexual

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted – or be expelled

    "When you're the leader, you've got a responsibility to the institution to be rid of these people," the former House speaker said of indictment.

  • ‘SNL’ Tackles Derek Chauvin Trial, DMX Death in Minnesota News Cold Open

    "Let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before," Ego Nwodim's anchor says of a guilty verdict in the George Floyd murder trial

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.

  • Congressional Staffer Found Dead, Girlfriend Rescued After Death Valley Camping Trip

    Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeAlexander Lofgren, a caseworker in the office of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva and a former U.S. Army combat engineer, was found dead after going missing with his girlfriend on a camping trip in Death Valley.Authorities began searching for Lofgren and his girlfriend, Emily Henkel, on Tuesday after the two, described as experienced campers who often traverse remote areas, did not return from their trek Sunday as expected. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that authorities had been able to locate Lofgren and Henkel the day before using aerial reconnaissance. They were in a “very remote area of Death Valley National Park” perched on a steep ledge.A rescue attempt failed Thursday, due to the steep, remote terrain. Authorities were able to extract Henkel and Lofgren Friday afternoon; Lofgren, it seems, was found dead, while Henkel has been hospitalized. An investigation will soon begin to determine Lofgren’s cause of death.Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said in a statement, “This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved.”After the pair were reported missing on Tuesday, investigators went through Lofgren’s backcountry itinerary and checked every attraction and tourist site along the way, with no results.“Both Lofgren and Henkel are described as experienced campers,” the sheriff’s office said on Thursday as the search was underway. “Lofgren is believed to have jugs of water and at least one day’s worth of food as well as camping gear. Lofgren is known for camping in remote areas that are not designated campgrounds.”Later on Thursday, the couple’s white Subaru was found near a road in the national park, in an area not on their itinerary, with a note inside that read, “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.” The two were eventually found two miles away from that destination, the Arizona Republic reports. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the couple.Lofgren served four years in the U.S. Army and worked in the district office of Grijalva, who represents Arizona’s 3rd district. The Arizona Republic reports that Lofgren came aboard in 2019 as part of the Wounded Warriors Project, after his service in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer, during which he was deployed to Afghanistan.“To know Alex was to know someone who loved life, loved his family, and loved helping others,” Grijalva said in a statement Friday. “Words cannot begin to describe the void this immeasurable loss leaves in the hearts of his colleagues and his family.”“Alex lived a life of service and always put the needs of others first,” Grijalva continued. “After serving our country in Afghanistan, he came home to Arizona to serve veterans right here in Southern Arizona as a caseworker in my office. The passion he dedicated to his work each day touched countless lives. No matter the situation, Alex met those he helped with a smiling face, a caring heart, and unrivaled empathy.”Words cannot begin to describe how heartbroken I am over the death of Alex Lofgren, a dedicated caseworker in my district office. Alex will forever be a part of our family, and my heart is with his family, his loving partner Emily, and his colleagues who mourn him today. pic.twitter.com/Fyi7zWNYiK— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 9, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Leader of Merkel's party moves forward in bid for chancellor

    The leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party on Monday backed party chairman Armin Laschet's bid to become the center-right candidate for Germany's next leader, one of his deputies said — a step forward for him after he and a rival both declared their ambitions. The Union bloc aims to decide quickly on its candidate after months of shadow-boxing between Laschet, the head of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union. Laschet and Soeder — the governors of Germany's two most populous states, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively — both officially declared on Sunday that they're prepared to run, but insisted that they will quickly find a harmonious solution.

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Swiss government urges voters to back COVID-19 law that foes want to ditch

    Switzerland's executive government on Monday urged voters to back the nation's COVID-19 law, which is being challenged by people who fear it eases approval requirements for vaccines and has shifted too much political power away from parliament. With Switzerland's direct democracy, voters go to the polls on June 13 to weigh in on whether the law to help combat the pandemic went too far. Switzerland passed the COVID-19 law last September, after concluding rules needed tweaking to react sufficiently to fast-evolving infection numbers and subsequent economic fallout.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • White Evangelicals’ Unchristian Attacks on Raphael Warnock Attacks Say It All

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyIt would be charitable to call the white religious right’s continuous attacks on Rev. Raphael Warnock, beginning from the moment he launched his successful bid to become the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, merely un-Christian.Most recently, Georgia Baptist minister and Donald Trump loyalist Doug Collins, who once claimed Warnock’s stance as a “pro-choice pastor” is an oxymoronic “lie from the bed of hell,” blamed the senator’s condemnation of Georgia’s new voting restrictions—but not the racist law itself—for MLB’s decision to relocate its All-Star Game from the state, crying that “woke” Warnock “spread lies” about the legislation. Just a week ago, a now-deleted tweet from Warnock’s account—which stated that the “meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves”—so enraged very-online white evangelicals that they spent the holiest day in the Christian calendar casting judgment, labeling Warnock a “heretic,” a “narcissistic heretic,” and an “actual heretic.” Leading the charge was Jenna Ellis, an attorney for Trump’s failed coup d’état and proponent of the racist Kamala Harris birther lie. Beyond branding Warnock a “heretic,” Ellis voiced the real ideological truth underlying the attacks on the Georgia senator.“He should delete Reverend in front of his name,” Ellis tweeted about Warnock, a doctoral graduate of Columbia University’s theological seminary. “People who don’t know Jesus pretend he was a soft-spoken philanthropist… If Warnock’s church were truly biblical and Christian, he would not be a pastor. His theology and practice is inconsistent with the Bible.” She was backed up by gun enthusiast and Christian podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey, who compared the senator’s faith to a kind of “social justice moralism” in which “Jesus is not a savior but a ‘liberator’—and not from sin, but from "systems"... Jesus/Christianity is a means to their political and social activist ends, which they like to categorize as ‘helping others’ (what they typically mean is government programs).”The GOP Hopes This Issue Will Tarnish Warnock’s Pastor ImageWarnock’s church, which Ellis dismisses as insufficiently godly, is Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist, one of the oldest Black churches in the country and the former pulpit of Martin Luther King Jr. It is perhaps too on-the-nose that white Republican evangelicals who publicly assert that delegitimizing Black votes is doing God’s work and believe “All Lives Matter” is a Christly rebuff against assertions of Black humanity—and who, of course, selectively cite the de-radicalized MLK of white comfort and apathy—attack not only MLK’s pastoral heir, but the Black church writ large and the theology that springs from it.Those attacks are at their core about the fundamental conflict between white evangelical Christianity in America, which is both steeped in and deeply protective of the white supremacist capitalist status quo, and the traditional Black Christian church, a site of transformative racial justice.In his book White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, Robert P. Jones traces the development of white American Christianity, demonstrating the foundational centrality of white supremacy to the early white Christian church. He highlights the split between both Northern and Southern Methodists and Baptists in 1845 over the issue of Black enslavement, the Catholic Church’s tradition of brutal global colonialism “justified by the conviction that white Christians were God’s chosen means of “civilizing” the world,” and the Native genocide of this country’s white settler colonizers. Across denominations, those churches in America—including those that argued against slavery—espoused a gospel of white supremacy and Black subordination."As the dominant cultural power in America,” Jones writes, the white Christian church has “been responsible for constructing and sustaining a project to protect White supremacy and resist Black equality. This project has framed the entire American story. American Christianity’s theological core has been thoroughly structured by an interest in protecting white supremacy… not only among Evangelicals in the South but also along mainline Protestants in the Midwest and Catholics in the Northeast.”“White evangelicals are the political quasi-religious heirs of the antebellum church,” I was told by Joseph Darby, senior pastor of Nichols Chapel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and president of the city’s NAACP chapter. “The antebellum Southern church said that slavery was moral because they were teaching Black people about Jesus and giving them an industrious life. You had people who called themselves Christian who owned human beings. How do you justify that? Well, you justify it by saying, "They're not really people like us. They are a different kind of people, and you need to be careful with them because they can be a dangerous kind of people." So there's been a cultivated racism that still drives white evangelical Christianity in large measure.”White enslavers not only imposed Christianity on those they held in bondage, but held up the Bible as documentary evidence that Black enslavement was divinely ordained. The counter to this white Christian theology of Black debasement was the Black church, which arose to become what Henry Louis Gates describes as a “redemptive force to shine a line on the hypocrisy at the heart of their bondage.”Enslaved Black folks, both surreptitiously and by remodeling the warped gospel they had been given, forged a Christianity that offered “human dignity, earthly and heavenly freedom, and sisterly and brotherly love (as) the Black Church and the religion practiced within its embrace acted as the engine driving social transformation in America, from the antebellum abolitionist movement through the various phases of the fight against Jim Crow, and now, in our current century, to Black Lives Matter,” as Gates writes.How the Black Church Embraces Tragic History and the Fervor of FaithAnd as Warnock writes in his book The Divided Mind of the Black Church, “The black church was born fighting for freedom, and freedom is indeed its only reason for being.”“The whole ethos of the Black church is different. Most Black churches came into being as a way for there to be Black excellence, Black identity, a place for Black folks to worship freely, to work freely and to build on the way that some plantation preachers preached,” Rev. Darby told me. “Even though folks wanted them to preach that they’d be blessed in “the great by and by,” they went to Exodus, and the story of Moses, and that laid the basis of what James Cone called “Liberation Theology”—that God stands most closely with the oppressed, and that God actively works to free the oppressed. If we love God, then we have to do the same thing. So that's woven into the Black church. There's a rejection of rugged individualism, and a sense that we have to make sure that everybody's OK. And if that means fighting for justice and fairness and equity, you have to do that. It ain't about ‘the sweet by and by,’ it's about what you're going to do while you're here.”Warnock was a mentee of Cone’s, and he has described Black theology as “a new and self-conscious form of God-talk, a sophisticated apologia for a faith formed in slavery and in defense of a Black liberationist trajectory that continues to bear witness against the sins of a nation that is at once putatively Christian and profoundly racist.”Indeed, white Christianity retains the attitudes of its founders. A 2018 study by the Public Religion Research Institute found most white Christians across the board—53 percent of white evangelicals, 52 percent of white Catholics and 51 percent of white mainline Protestants—believe “socioeconomic disparities between black and white Americans are due to lack of effort by black Americans.” Those groups were also most likely to support Muslim travel bans and to believe that “recent killings of black men are isolated incidents.” White evangelical Protestants were the only group that said the U.S. “becoming a majority-nonwhite nation in the future will be mostly negative.”This is the core of the difference between Warnock’s faith and that of the white evangelicals who criticize and question the religious validity of the Black theology he espouses. They embrace a religious ideology that is fundamentally selfish, one which actively works against political change to ensure the maintenance of white power even as it pretends to be apolitical. It casts a Christianity that demands economic, racial and social equality as religiously un-American, perhaps not consciously recognizing that they are confirming the continuing anti-Black and capitalist devices that motivate their own faith.When they attempt to malign the Jesus of the Black church as “a soft-spoken philanthropist” and a “liberator,” they prove Jones’ thesis that “for nearly all of American history the Jesus conjured up by most white congregations was not merely indifferent to the status quo racial inequality; he demanded its defense and preservation as part of the natural, divinely ordained order of things.”As the MLK they refuse to cite wrote in his 1963 Letter from a Birmingham Jail, “I have watched white churchmen stand on the sideline and mouth pious irrelevancies and sanctimonious trivialities” while they inflict harm on the most vulnerable and promote a version of Christianity that not only abides, but justifies that harm.“One of my seminary professors said something way back that made perfect sense,” Darby told me. “He said the church fathers who shaped our concept of sin tend to put more emphasis on sins of the flesh than sins of the spirit because they were all old men who could no longer partake in sins of the flesh. So those became the worst sins, but they were less invested in the morality of how we treat other people.”“That's how you can get caught up in opposing abortion, fighting against transgender restrooms or transgender sports teams, because there's this warped morality,” Darby added. “How about that part about loving your neighbor as yourself? Where can I find the part that says, ‘Thou shalt own an AR-15 so that thou can smite, if need be’? It's a kind of self-centered religion that's wrapped up in politics, that God and guns thing. That they have to be the ones who are politically right, and they're the arbiters of who is right politically. That's how you can have questions about Barack Obama's faith but you can make Donald Trump almost your Messiah. That's evangelical Christianity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cyclone Seroja: Storm leaves trail of damage in Western Australia

    Strong winds tore across the state on Sunday and Monday, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.

  • Pro-Trump prophet goes on wild rant, says the modern church is 'almost homosexual'

    Jeff Jansen said modern pastors were "neutered" and "effeminate," boasting that his church's ushers all toted guns and were instructed to "kill."