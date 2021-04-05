SNL's Weekend Update roasts Matt Gaetz and QAnon's indifference to his very QAnon scandal

This weekend's Saturday Night Live opened with Pete Davidson portraying embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on a fictional Britney Spears apology show. But Davidson isn't the SNL member who most resembles Gaetz, noted SNL head writer and "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost.

"Rep. Matt Gaetz, who looks like a caricature-artist drawing of me, is reportedly under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl, because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID," Jost deadpanned. Gaetz is denying that report, plus others that he paid for sex with women he met online, in a "very normal statement" that says "Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex," and "never ever been on any such websites," and "looks forward to marrying the love of his life."

Jost responded with his own statement, beginning "Colin Jost does not believe you" and ending with a caution about sending out those wedding invites. But, he said, "here's the craziest part of this story to me: A sitting congressman is being accused of child trafficking, and the QAnon people are suddenly, like, 'Eh, I need more evidence.' That was your whole thing! I mean, come on, think about it: Matt Gaetz's girlfriend, she was allegedly 17; the 17th letter is Q — it all adds up! What are you waiting for? The storm is finally here, and QAnon is like, 'You can't believe everything you read on the internet.'"

Federal investigators were tipped off to Gaetz's alleged sexual malfeasance through text messages uncovered in a separate fake ID investigation, The Daily Beast reports. You can read the screenshots purporting to tie Gaetz to that investigation at The Daily Beast, and Bonnie Kristian's thoughts on Gaetz and QAnon at The Week.

